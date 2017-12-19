Wall Street Returns To U.S. Shale With A Bang

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.70 +0.14 +0.24%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.40 +0.49 +0.78%
Natural Gas 46 mins 2.728 +0.036 +1.34%
Mars US 2 hours 58.61 +0.19 +0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 19 hours 61.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.82 -0.06 -0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 46 mins 2.728 +0.036 +1.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 61.08 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 19 hours 63.83 +0.10 +0.16%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.31 -0.13 -0.22%
Basra Light 19 hours 59.31 +0.46 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.67 -0.23 -0.36%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.82 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.82 -0.06 -0.09%
Girassol 19 hours 63.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 33.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 19 hours 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.41 +0.30 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.36 +0.30 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.36 +0.30 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.91 +0.30 +0.56%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 3 hours France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 5 hours Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 6 hours Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 7 hours China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 8 hours Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 9 hours Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 10 hours Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 21 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 1 day Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 1 day U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 1 day Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 1 day This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 1 day Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 1 day Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 5 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 6 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

Nigeria Reforms Oil Sector To Draw New Investment

Nigeria has announced plans to…

Alt Text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

WTI could be about to…

Alt Text

The Noose Tightens: Venezuela Struggles To Ship Oil

As production plunges, Venezuela’s PDVSA…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Wall Street Returns To U.S. Shale With A Bang

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 19, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Permian

Investors have grown wary of U.S. shale after years of disappointing returns, and they have pressed shale companies to rein in reckless drilling practices. But with money still pouring into the shale sector, there’s no sign yet that Wall Street is withholding investment in the industry.

Shale executives have gone to great lengths in recent months to reassure investors that they are pursuing a more conservative strategy, foregoing aggressive drilling plans to prioritize profits. Despite what could be a seismic shift in the shale sector, Big Finance continues to shower shale companies with money.

According to a series of interviews conducted by Reuters with industry experts, there is no shortage of capital interested in shale drilling. “If you’ve got the rocks, you can get the money,” Buddy Clark, co-chairman of the energy practice group at law firm Haynes Boone, told Reuters.

Private equity is taking on a larger role in the shale industry as traditional banks pare back lending. Since 2014, investors have funneled $200 billion to private equity firms that have a focus on energy, according to the WSJ, citing data from Preqin.

Armed with cash and hungry for yield, private equity firms have injected $20.26 billion into energy deals so far this year, more than 36 percent higher than in 2016, Reuters says. The latest example of that trend came from Warburg Pincus LLC, which just a few days ago announced a $780 million investment into ATX Energy Partners. ATX will use the money to purchase assets from larger oil producers, but notably, ATX is a new venture without any drilling assets to date.

Related: Oil Market On Edge Following Outages

The commitment from Warburg Pincus is, in part, a bet on ATX’s chief executive, with whom Warburg has worked on other shale ventures. But that the private equity firm is willing to put up more than three quarters of a billion dollars despite ATX not having oil producing assets is a sign of how bullish private equity firms are on the shale industry generally. ATX doesn’t even have a clear picture of how it will use the cash.

Reuters reports that new financial instruments are popping up, servicing the needs of shale drillers and filling the void that traditional lending has left. “The upstream industry has been really creative in how it pursues financing of late,” Charlie Leykum, founder of private equity firm CSL Capital Management LLC, told Reuters. These instruments include Drillcos, which give investors more control over cash flow until certain returns are met.

Meanwhile, the bond market is also not turning its back on the shale industry, despite the growing warnings from major investors that a strategy shift is needed. Energy companies have raised an estimated $60 billion in new debt this year, up 28 percent from the total in 2016, according to the FT, citing data from Dealogic. It’s the largest total since the market downturn began more than three years ago.

Analysts attribute the renewed interest in shale from the bond market to the rebound in oil prices. “It is the resurgence in the commodity, that’s the bottom line,” Tom Stolberg, a portfolio manager with Loomis Sayles, told the FT. “The commodity trending better has brought out a slew of new issuance. The fringier [companies], lower rated, more stressed balance sheets, it benefits them a whole lot more because it gets them over the hump of not making it at $50 or $45 oil.”

Related: Saudi Arabia’s Big Oil Gamble

Whiting Petroleum just secured $750 million in new debt and Continental Resources raised more than $1 billion this month from a fresh round of bond issuance.

Aiding the shale industry in their quest for capital is the fact that they have locked in a large portion of their 2018 production with hedges, which gives peace of mind to lenders. More than one million barrels per day of shale output is secured by hedges in the first half of 2018, according to Bloomberg Gadfly.

What does all of this mean? It means that capital probably won’t be the limiting factor for the growth of U.S. shale, at least for the next year or so. Wall Street is still enamored with the shale story, despite years of questionable returns.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Next Big Hurdle For Keystone XL

Next Post

The World's Biggest Offshore Boom Is Accelerating
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com