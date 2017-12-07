U.S. Shale Cautious As Oil Majors Invade Texas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.65 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.20 +0.98 +1.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.769 +0.006 +0.22%
Mars US 49 mins 58.74 +0.58 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 2 days 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.84 -1.40 -2.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.769 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.13 -1.25 -2.07%
Murban 17 hours 61.68 -1.25 -1.99%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.16 +0.35 +0.60%
Basra Light 17 hours 58.08 +0.93 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Girassol 17 hours 62.00 +0.39 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 55 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 55 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 55 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 55 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 55 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 55 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 17 hours 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.17 +0.12 +0.19%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 -1.50 -3.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.41 -1.66 -2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 2 hours China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 4 hours Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 6 hours Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 7 hours London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 8 hours East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 14 hours Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 19 hours India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 23 hours Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 1 day U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 1 day China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 1 day Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 1 day Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 1 day South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 2 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 2 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 2 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 2 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 2 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 2 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 2 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 2 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 3 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 3 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 3 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 3 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 3 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 3 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 6 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 6 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 6 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 6 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 7 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 7 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 7 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 7 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 7 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total

Breaking News:

Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members

Alt Text

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The Chinese Junggar basin in…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Most Unpredictable Member

OPEC’s new wild card, Iraq,…

Alt Text

U.S. Energy To See Huge Investments From China

Billions in trade and investment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Cautious As Oil Majors Invade Texas

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 07, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Permian

Shale drillers are starting to show some caution when it comes to their pace of drilling, but some of the oil majors are still increasing their efforts in the shale patch.

Chevron announced a 2018 capital spending program on Wednesday, which detailed spending cuts for the fifth consecutive year. One of the big reasons why Chevron slashed spending yet again is because of the completion of some massive, high-profile LNG export projects in Australia. But the oil major is also trying to chart a careful course amid uncertainty about oil prices.

But the oil major’s caution does not extend to the shale patch, where it is ratcheting up spending and ambition. “Our 2018 budget is down for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting project completions, improved efficiencies, and investment high-grading,” Chevron Chairman and CEO John Watson said in a statement. “We’re fully funding our advantaged Permian Basin position and dedicating approximately three quarters of our spend to projects that are expected to realize cash flow within two years.”

Those projects that realize cash flow within two years include U.S. shale. “With production currently exceeding guidance in the Permian, our 2018 plan should deliver both strong production growth and solid free cash flow, at prices comparable to what we’ve seen this year,” Watson added.

Related: The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

For Chevron, spending on U.S. shale now makes up more than a quarter of its $15.8 billion spending plan for next year. Another quarter is earmarked for spending in Kazakhstan.

But the oil major has declined, at least for now, to work on expansions of its gargantuan LNG export terminals in Australia—the Gorgon LNG and Wheatstone LNG projects. The idea had always been to expand those export terminals in phases, but with both now online—at a cost of nearly $50 billion to Chevron alone—the oil major has shelved any ideas of expansion. Instead, Chevron’s chief executive says, it will dedicate spending to short-cycle (i.e. shale) projects.

Taken together—a fifth year of spending cuts, while increasing spending on U.S. shale—Chevron is remaking itself into a serious shale producer. In 2018, Chevron will spend less than half of what it did in 2013 ($42 billion vs. just $19 billion), but with shale accounting for a growing slice of the pie. Rather than being mostly a developer of massive LNG and complex offshore drilling projects, Chevron is increasingly focusing on shale drilling. It’s a sea change that is hard to overstate.

The bullishness with which Chevron is approaching its shale unit comes at a time when the rest of the shale industry is under pressure to become more conservative. Years of aggressive debt-fueled drilling is starting to receive a course correction, thanks mostly to Wall Street and other big financial institutions fed up with the lack of profitability. Since 2007, energy companies have spent $280 billion more than they generated in revenue from shale drilling, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing data from Evercore ISI. Read that again.

The WSJ notes that the rock-bottom breakeven prices that shale drillers often tout to their investors typically exclude the cost of land, tax, exploration and other overhead. It cites Pioneer Natural Resources, which advertised its wildly low breakeven cost at some of its best Permian wells at just $2.25 per barrel, putting it on par with Saudi Arabia. But the WSJ pointed out that it is a highly misleading figure—Pioneer reported a loss of $556 million last year.

Meanwhile, at $50 per barrel, Wood Mackenzie estimates that the shale industry won’t post positive cash flow as a group until 2020. Related: Analysts Raise 2018 Oil Price Forecasts After OPEC Deal

Wall Street has finally caught on to these shenanigans, and major shareholders that control a sizable stake in some of the largest shale companies have worked together to pressure companies to scale back drilling in an effort to force them to focus on profits.

And they are actually making some headway with some high-profile strategy shifts seemingly in the works. Anadarko Petroleum announced share buyback in September after facing pressure from shareholders not to spend the cash on drilling. Devon Energy, the WSJ notes, has started to suggest that in the future it will take a more cautious approach to drilling and instead cycle cash back to investors in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt reduction. “The industry was not nearly as efficient with its capital as it should have been,” Devon Energy’s David Hager said, according to the WSJ, “and I include Devon in that.”

There are two parallel tracks in the shale patch these days, with the medium to large-sized mainstays of the Texas drilling frenzy starting to rein it in, while the largest companies—the oil majors—are scaling up shale investment.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Nigeria Reforms Oil Sector To Draw New Investment
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

 The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com