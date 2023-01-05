One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.10 +1.26 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.14 +1.30 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.30 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.748 -0.424 -10.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 +0.032 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 +0.032 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.00 -4.25 -6.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 78.94 -3.44 -4.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.67 -1.59 -2.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.00 -9.42 -11.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

OPEC’s crude oil production increased…

Oil Investors Are Skeptical Of Brazil’s New President

Oil Investors Are Skeptical Of Brazil’s New President

Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula…

Oil Inches Down On EIA Inventory Figures

Oil Inches Down On EIA Inventory Figures

Oil prices inched down on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 05, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Middle East Business Intelligence: West Qurna 2 faces delays.
  • West Qurna 2 is operated by Russia's Lukoil.
  • Work on the next development phase of the giant oilfield was supposed to be completed by the end of this year.
Join Our Community

The West Qurna 2 oilfield in Iraq, one of the biggest oilfields in the world, could see delays in the next phase of its development, Middle East Business Intelligence (MEED) reported on Thursday.    

Work on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts and an oil gathering system at West Qurna 2 was expected to be completed before the end of this year, but it now faces delays, according to MEED.

West Qurna 2, one of the massive oilfields in the world, has estimated reserves of 14 billion barrels of crude oil and is operated by Russian oil firm Lukoil. The Russian company holds 75 percent of the West Qurna 2 field, which started commercial production of crude oil in 2014. The field has the capacity to pump as much as 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia, raked in more than $115 billion in oil revenues in 2023, according to figures released by the country’s oil ministry this week. That figure stems from crude oil exports of 1.209 billion barrels last year—or an average of 3.320 million barrels per day.

The figures were released a day after Iraq’s National Security Agency said that investigations into crude oil and oil products smuggling to the tune of roughly 470,000 barrels per month are ongoing, with 49 standing accused, including officers, associates, traders, and smugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As OPEC’s second-largest crude oil producer, producing 4.5 million bpd in Q3, Iraq relies on oil revenues for nearly all of its export income.

Iraq’s oil revenues fell in 2020 to just $42 billion, according to Al-Monitor, as Saudi Arabia and Russia’s oil price war collided with the start of the pandemic, tanking crude oil prices. In 2021, Iraq’s oil revenues rebounded to $75.6 billion.

Iraq is home to the world’s fifth-largest proven oil reserves, holding 145 billion barrels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

WTI Crude Ticks Higher After EIA Confirms Small Inventory Build
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com