Crude Oil Inventories Rise On Refinery Shutdowns, SPR Releases

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.18 -3.75 -4.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.08 -4.02 -4.90%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.25 -3.87 -4.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.154 +0.166 +4.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.272 -0.089 -3.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.272 -0.089 -3.77%

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.60 +3.15 +4.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.23 +2.68 +3.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.02 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.95 -2.66 -4.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.68 -3.33 -5.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.08 -3.33 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.33 -3.33 -4.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.48 -3.33 -4.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.48 -3.33 -4.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.43 -3.33 -3.93%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.78 -3.33 -4.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 17 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Crude Oil Inventories Rise On Refinery Shutdowns, SPR Releases

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 04, 2023, 3:49 PM CST

Crude oil inventories rose by 3.298 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Wednesday, after a million bpd in U.S. refining capacity was taken offline last week.

U.S. crude inventories increased just 13 million barrels in 2022, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by nearly 17 times that figure so far this year—by 221 million barrels.

The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.

The build in commercial crude oil inventories comes as the Department of Energy released 2.7 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending December 30, leaving the SPR with just 372.4 million barrels.

WTI prices fell again on Wednesday as the IMF spoke of slowing economies in the United States, Europe, and China, compounded by China raising its export quotas for refined fuel in a sign that the world’s largest oil importer could be expecting weak domestic demand.

At 4:04 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $3.90 (-5.07%) on the day to $73.03 per barrel. This is a weekly decrease of roughly $4.50 per barrel. Brent crude was trading down $4.21(-5.13%) on the day at $77.89—a weekly decrease of roughly $4.50 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil production slipped back to 12 million bpd in the final week, bringing the total production increase for 2022 to 300,000 bpd , and 1.1 million bpd lower than peak production seen in March 2020.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

