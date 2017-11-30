U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51 mins 57.60 +0.20 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.91 +0.28 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 +0.017 +0.56%
Mars US 6 hours 59.80 +0.35 +0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.14 -0.17 -0.28%
Urals 22 hours 60.52 -0.54 -0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -0.71 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -0.71 -1.12%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.07 -0.07 -0.11%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.53 -0.38 -0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 +0.017 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 60.38 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 22 hours 62.98 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 59.88 +0.02 +0.03%
Basra Light 22 hours 58.06 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 62.90 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.07 -0.07 -0.11%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.07 -0.07 -0.11%
Girassol 22 hours 62.87 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.14 -0.17 -0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 48 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 48 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 48 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 48 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 48 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 48 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 48 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -0.71 -1.12%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 22 hours 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.57 -0.79 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 51.35 +0.10 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 55.30 +0.10 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 55.30 +0.10 +0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 53.85 +0.10 +0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -0.75 -1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.75 -0.69 -1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 mins Nigeria Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 4 hours Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 7 hours Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 9 hours Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 10 hours Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 11 hours Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 12 hours New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 19 hours Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 1 day Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 1 day OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 1 day Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 1 day U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 1 day Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 1 day Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 2 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 2 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 2 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 2 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 2 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 3 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 3 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 3 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 3 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 3 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 3 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 4 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 6 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 6 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 6 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 6 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 6 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 6 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 7 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 7 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 7 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 7 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 7 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 7 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers

Breaking News:

Nigeria Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Has One Fatal Weakness

While U.S. oil has been…

Alt Text

Goldman: OPEC Deal Far From Certain

Goldman Sachs has warned that…

Alt Text

Is The LNG Glut Real?

LNG prices have fallen significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 30, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Midland

Just as expected: OPEC and the group of non-OPEC countries led by Russia extended their production cuts for an additional nine months through the end of 2018.

“It’s been a good long day… in fact, it’s been a great day,” Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih said at the presser. “I’m pleased to announce the decision has been unanimous.” The deal to cut 1.2 mb/d from OPEC, plus nearly 0.6 mb/d from non-OPEC countries, will run from January to December 2018.

Assuaging some concerns from the Russian delegation, the deal also included a review of the production limits at the next official OPEC meeting in June. That opens up the possibility of removing or adjusting the agreement in six months’ time, although because OPEC meets every six months anyway to roll over the deal, this is a somewhat redundant statement. Al-Falih said the group will be “agile” and “on its toes,” ready to respond if market conditions change significantly.

There were some fears that Russia could spoil the party as the meeting date drew near, but at the press conference, Al-Falih said there was “no light between Russia and Saudi Arabia,” and that they are completely united. Al-Falih said he would be “breathing down the necks of the other 24” participants to make sure they remain in compliance with the agreement.

Related: U.S. East Coast Looks To Become Hub For Wind Power

There were a few other morsels of interest in the announcement. Libya and Nigeria agreed not to boost their production in 2018 above their 2017 levels, a soft cap on their output after being fully exempted from the cuts for the past year. Both countries have seen their output levels ebb and flow, but the agreement to restrain production is something new. It won’t really change the supply/demand balance as it currently is, though it could prevent new supply from hitting the market in 2018 from those two countries. Al-Falih said this will prevent any “surprises” to the oil market in 2018, avoiding the scenario that played out this year with the sudden restoration of output from the two countries.

That, in theory, would count as a bullish surprise for the oil market, but judging by the tepid movement in spot prices, oil traders snoozed through the meeting, since they had basically priced this outcome into the market, so little changed.

Meanwhile, before OPEC went before the cameras for its official press announcement, word came from the EIA that U.S. oil production surged in September, jumping by a massive 290,000 bpd from a month earlier, hitting 9.48 mb/d. That figure seems to put to rest a lot of questions about the EIA overestimating U.S. oil production in its weekly surveys, which have consistently come in much higher than the more accurate monthly figures. The production numbers for September go a long way toward backing up the notion that the U.S. shale industry shifted into expansion after prices jumped above $50 per barrel.

The data release on the same day that OPEC agreed to an extension was probably met with some unease by the cartel. Several members have been wary of incentivizing a strong drilling response from the Texas shale fields, so the fact that we now know that production ramped up dramatically in September as prices rose should dampen OPEC’s enthusiasm.

If the OPEC/non-OPEC coalition keeps 1.8 mb/d of supply off of the market for another year, there’s no doubt they will bring the market back into balance and potentially even overshoot and push things too far. WTI could bounce above $60, which could spark an even stronger drilling response from U.S. shale, potentially undermining OPEC’s objective. Related: Who Will Win The Self-Driving Taxi Race?

For a taste of what’s in store, Rystad Energy, for example, predicts that the U.S. will hit 9.9 mb/d by the end of 2017, which will give U.S. shale a lot of momentum heading into next year.

When asked about the rapid comeback of U.S. shale, Al-Falih cited the dramatic decline from conventional and mature oil fields, a depletion rate that means each year the market needs several million barrels per day of fresh supply. He said he doesn’t think “shale can carry the load,” meaning that even a robust response from U.S. shale will be soaked up by the market due to growing demand and depletion from mature fields.

Presumably, however, OPEC and Russia concluded that they had to continue with the cuts to avoid a selloff in prices. They cited the enormous progress in cutting inventories, but said there is more work to do. They expect that to happen by mid-2018 or so. But will U.S. shale spoil these plans?

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

How Big Oil Is Transforming Shale
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

 Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com