Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - May 22, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the US fell again this week by 21, falling to 318, with the total oil and gas rigs sitting at 665 fewer than this time last year—a more than 67% drop off in a single year.

The number of oil rigs decreased for the week by 21 rigs, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 237—a 560-rig loss year over year. It is the fewest number of active oil rigs in play since mid-2009.

The total number of active gas rigs in the United States held at 79 according to the report. This compares to 186 rigs a year ago.

The significant fall in the rig count over the last couple of months is also reflected in the EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States, which fell again this week to 11.5 million barrels of oil per day on average for week ending May 15, which is 1.6 million bpd off the all-time high and 100,000 bpd lower than the week prior. It is the seventh straight weekly production decline.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased by 2 rigs this week, to 21 rigs. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now down 57 year on year. 

At 12:08 pm, WTI was trading down 2.92% at $32.93. Although down on the day this is nearly $4 up week over week. The Brent benchmark was trading down 3.22% at $34.90 on the day, but up nearly $3 per barrel week over week. The price dip on Friday is courtesy of market fears after China on Friday did not release annual economic outlook as was expected.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

