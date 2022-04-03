Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%
Chart Mars US 2 days 96.57 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.161 +0.008 +0.24%

Graph down Marine 3 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 3 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 125 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 111.3 +2.93 +2.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.3 -7.54 -6.40%

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

By Irina Slav - Apr 03, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • President Biden’s huge SPR release announcement has pushed WTI prices back below $100.
  • SPR release may calm crude prices only in the short term.
  • U.S. SPR may need to be replenished at higher oil prices.
This week, the Biden administration revealed that it will release as much as 180 million barrels of crude oil in a bid to calm oil prices, which have remained above $100 per barrel for an extended period of time. The International Energy Agency, meanwhile, is coordinating a smaller but international reserve release of some 60 million barrels and has called an emergency meeting to discuss how exactly to go about it. 

It remains unclear whether part of the 180 SPR release in the United States will be a completely separate endeavor or if some of these barrels will be part of the IEA release. Earlier this year, the U.S. had agreed to release 30 million barrels as part of the IEA push. What is clear is that the success of these releases in calming down oil prices is quite unlikely.

The United States last year announced the release of 50 million barrels in an effort to bring down prices t the pump, which were eroding Americans’ purchasing power and weighing on the President’s approval ratings. 

This pressured prices for a few days before they rebounded, driven by continued discipline among U.S. producers, equal discipline in OPEC+, and a relentless increase in demand for the commodity.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine, and the U.S. banned imports of Russian crude and fuels. It also sanctioned the country’s financial system heavily, making paying for Russian crude and fuels too much of a headache for the dollar-based international industry. Prices soared again before retreating some, but remain firmly in three-digit territory.

Related: Why We Cannot Just “Unplug” Our Current Energy System

As of mid-March, the Department of Energy said, some 30 million barrels of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve had been sold or leased. That’s more than half of the 50 million barrels announced in November, and it appears to have had zero effect on price movements.

But the new reserve release is a lot bigger, so it should make a difference, shouldn’t it? It amounts to some 1 million bpd over several months, per reports about White House plans in this respect. Unfortunately, but importantly, oil’s fundamentals have not changed much since November.

U.S. shale oil producers, the companies that a few years ago prompted talk among analysts that OPEC was becoming increasingly irrelevant, have rearranged their priorities. They no longer strive for growth at all costs. Now they strive for happy shareholders.

This has given more opportunities to smaller independent drillers with no shareholders to keep happy. Yet these have also run into challenges, mainly in the form of insufficient funding because the energy transition has had banks worrying about their reputations and their own shareholders.

Pandemic-related supply disruptions have also affected the U.S. oil industry’s ability to expand output. Frac sand, cement, and equipment are among the things that have been reported to be in short supply in the shale patch. Now, there’s a shortage of steel tubing, too.

Meanwhile, OPEC is doing business as usual, sticking to its commitment to add some 400,000 bpd to oil markets every month until its combined output recovers to pre-pandemic levels. Just this week, the cartel approved another monthly addition of 432,000 bpd to its combined output despite increasingly desperate calls from the U.S. and the IEA for more barrels.

OPEC has been demonstrating increasingly bluntly that its interests and the interests of some of its biggest clients may not be in alignment right now. It has refused to openly condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine and has not joined the Western sanction push. Related: U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

On the contrary, OPEC is gladly doing business with Russia. And Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the two OPEC members that actually have the capacity to boost production beyond their quotas, have deemed it unwise to undermine their partnership with Russia by acquiescing to the West’s request for more oil.

In this environment, releasing whatever number of barrels from strategic reserves could only provide a very short relief at the pump. Then, it may make matters even worse. As one oil market commentator on Twitter said about the SPR release news, the White House will be selling these barrels at $100 and then may have to buy them at $150.

Indeed, one thing that tends to get overlooked during turbulent times is that the strategic petroleum reserve of any country needs to be replenished. It’s not called strategic for laughs. And a 180-million-barrel reserve release will be quite a draw on the U.S. SPR, which currently stands at over 580 million barrels. If oil’s fundamentals remain the same, prices will not be lower when the time to replenish the SPR comes.

This seems the most likely development. The EU, the UK, and the United States have stated sanctions against Russia will not be lifted even if Moscow strikes a peace deal with the Ukraine government. This means Russian oil will continue to be hard to come by for those dealing in dollars or euros.

According to the IEA, the shortfall could be 3 million barrels daily, to be felt this quarter. OPEC+ is not straying from its course. In some good news, at least, U.S. oil production rose last week for the first time in more than two months, by a modest 100,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

U.S. Crude Oil Production Rises For First Time In 10 Weeks
