U.S. SPR Release Is Creating A Problem For Canada’s Heavy Crude Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 121.8 -0.30 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 123.5 -0.12 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.894 +0.195 +2.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.431 +0.117 +2.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.308 +0.086 +2.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 116.0 +2.95 +2.61%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.308 +0.086 +2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +0.84 +0.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 120.1 +1.01 +0.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 118.1 +1.95 +1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 192 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 127.8 +2.20 +1.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 126.2 +2.13 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.87 +1.96 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 108.0 +2.70 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 124.3 +2.70 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 122.5 +2.70 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 120.4 +2.70 +2.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 119.7 +2.70 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 123.2 +2.70 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 117.9 +2.70 +2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 118.8 +2.75 +2.37%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 112.5 +2.75 +2.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.2 +1.66 +1.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 116.1 +2.70 +2.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 120.0 +2.70 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 120.0 +2.70 +2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 118.8 +2.75 +2.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 112.3 +2.50 +2.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.7 +2.80 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 5 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

Russia Claims It Won't Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers

UAE: OPEC+ Struggles With Oil Production Hikes

UAE: OPEC+ Struggles With Oil Production Hikes

The OPEC+ group is currently…

EIA Reports Small Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

EIA Reports Small Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Crude oil prices moved lower…

What Does Europe’s Ban On Russian Oil And Gas Mean For The West?

What Does Europe’s Ban On Russian Oil And Gas Mean For The West?

Europe’s ban on Russian oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. SPR Release Is Creating A Problem For Canada’s Heavy Crude Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 09, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Heavy crude released from the U.S. SPR is competing with Canadian heavy crude.
  • WCS discount to WTI has increased to $20 per barrel.
  • Steep discount of WCS to WTI isn't bringing down crude prices in general.
Join Our Community

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve release in the United States—a large one designed to release a million barrels per day from storage into the commercial markets—is creating a bit of a problem for the Canadian oil industry.

All crude oil grades aren’t equal, and a large share of what the SPR is releasing into the Gulf Coast area is heavy sour crude—a similar grade to the oil shipped down from Canada.

The heavy Mars and Poseidon grades—both hailing from the GoM area and both heavy grades—are getting lost in the sea of heavy crude flooding the market from the SPR. So is Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the Canadian crude oil that traverses pipelines from Hardisty, Alberta, to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The WCS discount to the U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is now the steepest in years at $20 per barrel.

“It’s not great timing,” Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter based in Toronto, told Reuters. “The vast majority of what’s coming out of the SPR is medium sour crude. It’s hitting directly at that marginal pricing point for WCS.”

Canada is no stranger to battling steep discounts—also referred to as wide spreads—compared to U.S. crude oil. For several years, their lack of pipeline capacity into the United States created a situation where all their pipelines were full, and the bottlenecking in this midstream segment created a pricing situation most unfavorable to Canada.

By 2020, Canada had increased its storage capacity and slacked crude oil production, which dragged up the price of WCS—and shrunk the gap between WCS and WTI. Compared to today’s steep $20 discount, June 2020 contract pricing for WCS was just $3.80 per barrel.

For those thinking that the steep discount to WTI means the SPR is working to bring down crude oil prices, that is not the case. As of Thursday morning, WCS was trading at $108.01—nearly double what it was trading this time last year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Most Exciting Oil Frontier On Earth

Next Post

Oil Slips As Lockdowns Return To Parts Of Shanghai
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com