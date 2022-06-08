The Most Exciting Oil Frontier On Earth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 122.3 +0.23 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 123.9 +0.31 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.230 -0.469 -5.39%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 4.303 -0.011 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 4.204 -0.018 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 116.0 +2.95 +2.61%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 4.204 -0.018 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 116.5 +0.84 +0.73%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 120.1 +1.01 +0.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 118.1 +1.95 +1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 191 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 127.8 +2.20 +1.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 126.2 +2.13 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 96.91 +1.30 +1.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 105.3 +0.91 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 121.6 +0.91 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 119.8 +0.91 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 117.7 +0.91 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 117.0 +0.91 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 120.5 +0.91 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 115.2 +0.91 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 118.8 +2.75 +2.37%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 112.5 +2.75 +2.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 123.5 -0.08 -0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 116.1 +2.70 +2.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 120.0 +2.70 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 120.0 +2.70 +2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 118.8 +2.75 +2.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 122.9 +0.91 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 1 day ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production

Russia’s crude oil output could…

Permian Leaves Rivals Behind As Production Continues To Grow

Permian Leaves Rivals Behind As Production Continues To Grow

Permian oil production growth is…

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

The OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Most Exciting Oil Frontier On Earth

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 08, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After two years of regular oil discoveries in Guyana, it seems its deep waters may hold even more crude, adding to its reputation as the next big oil-producing state. But the government will have to get its agreements in order if it wants to ensure the future financial security of the country, as major international players swoop in to reap the rewards. 

Guyana is home to the largest oil discovery in the last two decades, after Exxon Corp made several more finds in the offshore Stabroek block last year, bringing their total find to 11 billion barrels of oil. And now Exxon has expanded its exploration zone below the previous 15,000 feet depth to drill at 18,000 feet. 

Thanks to so many successful consecutive discoveries, Exxon hopes its third platform will be up and running months ahead of schedule, in Q3 2023 rather than in 2024. The deeper exploration is expected to expose billions more barrels of oil reserves, according to John Hess, CEO of Hess, which has a 30 percent stake in the Exxon-led consortium in Guyana. Hess suggested that the Fangtooth discovery well, which was drilled at 18,000 feet earlier in the year, could become a new production unit of its own due to its size. 

Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo expressed the government’s eagerness to develop its offshore reserves further, with no plans to conduct more seismic studies on blocks scheduled to be auctioned in September. At the end of May, he stated, “The price of oil is high, and I think now is the right time if we go to the auction, so we are angling towards going -- using the current data set -- not generating future data sets.”

The auction will include Block C, an ultra-deep-water zone that has not been licensed for exploration before. Although, it is uncertain whether the entirety of the 9,500 km2 area will be auctioned as one block or whether it will be split up. It is also uncertain whether Exxon will take part in the auction or if Guyana will favor new players in the market. 

Even before the recent deep-water discoveries, there was great optimism around Guyana’s potential, with the expectation of it becoming a leading world oil producer. Exxon made five discoveries between January and April this year, bringing the total to 31 finds at that point. Its huge reserves are now greater than those of top South American producers Colombia, Ecuador, and Argentina. Guyana is now the seventh-largest oil producer in Latin America and the Caribbean and is expected to become a leading top-20 oil-producing nation globally with an estimated output of 1.2 million bpd of crude from its Stabroek block by 2027. 

Despite the huge finds, Guyana is in no rush to establish a new production sharing agreement (PSA) for its offshore sector according to the Natural Resources Ministry. A new PSA would revisit the existing government agreement with Exxon and partners for the Stabroek block, to raise the country’s royalties for future oil and gas projects. The current PSA has been widely criticized for being too favorable to oil producers. 

Guyana is, instead, expected to focus on the establishment of an oil and gas regulatory body, which will support the creation of a new PSA and other industry matters. But with upcoming auctions for greater exploration across the region, Guyana may be missing out if it waits too long to establish the new regulator and PSA.  

Industry experts and environmentalists worry that Exxon and other international players may take advantage of the small South American country if the government doesn’t act quickly and decisively. While environmentalists worry about the new fossil fuel production operations, many acknowledge the significant opportunity being presented to Guyana to develop its economy. As one of the poorest countries in the Caribbean, Guyana can use revenues from the oil industry for economic and social development. In addition, as major oil and gas firms move away from several existing oil operations in favor of new oil regions, there is significant potential for the development of low-carbon operations.

Yet, many environmentalists worry about the establishment of clear mechanisms for accountability in the case of an oil spill or other oil-related environmental damage but understand the potential Guyana has to develop its economy. Marine conservationist Annette Arjoon explains of her approach to the environment versus the economy, “all of those that have exploited their oil resources to develop their countries should not be telling Guyana ‘leave your oil in the ground’.” This sentiment has been widely stated across the Caribbean and African countries. 

Meanwhile, Several Guyanese politicians have accused Exxon of cheating the country out of billions of dollars by entering into a contract with an inexperienced government, which offers too little money for Guyana’s resources. Oil production could contribute as much as $150 billion to the Guyanese economy over the next three decades. This would support the small population of 800,000, around 40 percent of whom live in poverty. However, for the extensive discoveries to contribute to Guyana’s development, the government must act swiftly in its creation of a suitable regulatory body to establish a PSA that offers Guyana the most favorable terms possible. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com