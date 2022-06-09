Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Rebrands Oil Exports As Traders Shun Russian Crude

Russia Says It Will Find Other Oil Buyers After EU Ban

The Most Exciting Oil Frontier On Earth

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Slips As Lockdowns Return To Parts Of Shanghai

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2022, 11:15 AM CDT
  • Oil falls from 3-month high.
  • Partial lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai spark fears of new dip in crude demand.
  • Strong global fuel demand at the start of driving season supports crude prices.
Oil prices inched lower early on Thursday in jittery trade as parts of Shanghai returned to COVID lockdowns just a week after reopening, overshadowing another drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and strong fuel demand globally despite record-high prices.

As of 10:43 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was down 0.19% at $121.86, and the international benchmark, Brent Crude, traded down by 0.02% at $123.56.

Oil prices were up in earlier trade on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a small crude build and a gasoline draw on Wednesday. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 800,000 barrels last week and are now about 10% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. At 416.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 15% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Later on Thursday, however, oil prices traded up and down for most of the morning ET, after parts of Shanghai and Beijing in China returned to lockdown measures, spooking the market that the expected oil demand recovery in the world’s top crude oil importer may not materialize as soon as projected. China’s zero-COVID policy with immediate partial lockdowns to break the chains of transmission and mass testing for millions of residents returned to haunt the market.

Yet, oil prices traded close to their three-month high as strong demand for fuels around the world with the start of the driving season capped price losses.

“Crude oil inventories at Cushing, the delivery hub for WTI crude oil futures dropped to a three-month low while gasoline inventories are at their lowest seasonal level since 2014, just ahead of the peak summer demand season,” Saxo Bank said in its Thursday market commentary, referring to the EIA report from Wednesday.

“Despite record high prices at the pumps, US motorists are showing no signs of leaving their cars in the garage with demand rising above 9 million barrels a day for the first time this year,” the bank’s strategy team wrote.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

U.S. SPR Release Is Creating A Problem For Canada’s Heavy Crude Oil
