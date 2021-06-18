U.S. Rig Count Jumps As Oil Prices Hold Above $70

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.69 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.51 +0.43 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.214 -0.039 -1.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.095 +0.028 +1.37%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.166 +0.032 +1.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.34 -1.26 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.166 +0.032 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.16 -0.71 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.19 -0.51 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.27 -1.94 -2.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.83 -1.42 -1.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.30 -1.80 -2.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.61 -1.93 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.73 -0.98 -1.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.79 -1.86 -3.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.04 -1.11 -1.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.44 -1.11 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.49 -1.11 -1.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.39 -1.11 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 69.29 -1.11 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.94 -1.11 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.62 +0.78 +1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.00 -1.10 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.48 -1.11 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Canada Oil Pipeline Companies Throw Money At Energy Transition

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Colombia's crude oil reserves are…

Russian Drillers Rejoice As Oil Continues To Rally

Russian Drillers Rejoice As Oil Continues To Rally

The Russian oil and gas…

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Draw

Crude oil prices rose further…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Jumps As Oil Prices Hold Above $70

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 18, 2021, 12:09 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose this week, bringing the total rig count to 470 as U.S. drillers boast more than 100 additional rigs this year.

In the week prior, the U.S. oil and gas rig count increased by 5.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs in the U.S. is now 204 more than this time last year.

The oil rig count rose by 8 this week to 373. The number of gas rigs increased by 1 and now sits at 97. The number of miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending June 11—the last available data—increased to an average of 11.2 million barrels per day. This is the highest production level that the United States has seen since May of last year.

Canada’s overall rig count increased this week as well, by 24. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now sit at 117 active rigs, up 100 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian basin increased by 1 this week. At 237 rigs, the Permian’s total rig count is now 105 rigs above what it was this time last year.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews increased last week to 230, up from 224 in the week prior.  The frac spread count estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells. This frac count is up by nearly 100 so far this year.

At 12:30 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading up $0.91 per barrel on the day at $71.76—up nearly $1 per barrel on the week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.49 per barrel on the day, at $73.57 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Doesn’t Expect More U.S. Shale Oil Production
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis

$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis
The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound

The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com