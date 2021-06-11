U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Crude Prices Climb Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.80 +0.51 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.59 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.287 +0.138 +4.38%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.116 -0.027 -1.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.182 -0.031 -1.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +0.33 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.93 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.90 +1.09 +1.56%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 69.84 +0.38 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.182 -0.031 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.59 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.49 -0.34 -0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.61 +0.44 +0.66%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.51 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.17 +0.29 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.93 +0.20 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.93 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.14 +0.17 +0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.90 +1.09 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.60 +0.21 +0.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 56.39 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.29 +0.33 +0.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.69 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.74 +0.48 +0.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.29 +0.43 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.29 +0.43 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.64 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.44 +0.38 +0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 63.19 +0.43 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +0.33 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 72.08 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.88 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Norway Isn’t Giving Up On New Oil Development

OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

The OPEC+ group is expected…

China’s Efforts To Curb Oil Prices Are Futile

China’s Efforts To Curb Oil Prices Are Futile

Chinese authorities have implemented a…

Africa’s Oil Nations Push Against Global Drive To Shun Oil And Gas

Africa’s Oil Nations Push Against Global Drive To Shun Oil And Gas

Africa’s largest oil producers do…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Crude Prices Climb Higher

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 11, 2021, 12:14 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose this week, bringing the total rig count to 461 as U.S. drillers boast more than 100 additional rigs this year.

In the week prior, the U.S. oil and gas rig count decreased by 1. But the trend is definitely one of gaining rigs, with 110 rigs added this year to date.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs in the U.S. is now 182 more than this time last year.

The oil rig count rose by 6 this week to 365. The number of gas rigs decreased by 1 for the third week in a row, and now sits at 96. The number of miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending June 4—the last available data—returned to an average of 11.0 million barrels per day compared to the 13.1 million bpd peak production reached in February 2020, before the pandemic crushed oil demand.

Canada’s overall rig count increased this week by 16. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now sit at 93 active rigs, up 72 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian basin increased by 4 this week. At 236 rigs, the Permian’s total rig count is now 99 rigs above what it was this time last year, but hundreds below the two years ago level.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews decreased last week to 224.  The frac spread count estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells. This frac count is up by nearly 100 so far this year.

At 11:37 a.m. EDT, WTI was trading up $0.53 per barrel on the day at $70.82—up nearly $1.50 per barrel on the week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.16 per barrel on the day, at $72.68 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch
Oil Prices Fall Following Large Fuel Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Following Large Fuel Inventory Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com