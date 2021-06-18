OPEC Doesn’t Expect More U.S. Shale Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.64 +0.60 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.47 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.211 -0.042 -1.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.094 +0.027 +1.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.030 +1.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.34 -1.26 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.030 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.16 -0.71 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.19 -0.51 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.27 -1.94 -2.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.83 -1.42 -1.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.30 -1.80 -2.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.61 -1.93 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.73 -0.98 -1.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.79 -1.86 -3.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 70.04 -1.11 -1.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.44 -1.11 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.49 -1.11 -1.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.39 -1.11 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.29 -1.11 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.94 -1.11 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.62 +0.78 +1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.00 -1.10 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.48 -1.11 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Canada Oil Pipeline Companies Throw Money At Energy Transition

Bankruptcy: A Cheap Way Out Of Trouble For Oil Companies

Bankruptcy: A Cheap Way Out Of Trouble For Oil Companies

Oil companies are using loopholes…

Jet Fuel Demand Poised For A 30% Surge During Summer

Jet Fuel Demand Poised For A 30% Surge During Summer

According to the U.S. Energy…

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Colombia's crude oil reserves are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Doesn’t Expect More U.S. Shale Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite $70 oil, U.S. shale producers are not expected to significantly raise crude production this year as they continue to be focused on disciplined capital expenditures and returning more cash to investors, OPEC sources told Reuters at the end of policy meetings of the organization.

OPEC’s economic and technical think-tank, the Economic Commission Board, met this week to take stock of the situation on the global oil market and the global economy. The board was also expected to review topics such as investment, expectations about recovery, and short- and long-term prospects of crude oil production.  

One of the meetings, attended by external industry experts, focused on U.S. shale and the prospects of supply out of the United States, sources at OPEC told Reuters. The general view was that the shale patch will not be rushing into accelerating activity and production rates despite the high oil prices—something it has regularly done in the past, contributing to market oversupply and lower oil prices.

For 2022, the views range from production growth of between 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 1.3 million bpd.

U.S. production has been hovering at around 11 million bpd in recent months, down by 2 million bpd from the record highs early in 2020, before the pandemic slammed demand and crashed oil prices.

The first-quarter earnings and conference calls of U.S. producers highlighted a previously unheard-of restraint from public shale firms. Listed producers generated record cash flows, but they are not reinvesting most of those back to drilling. Instead, shale operators are now channeling cash flow toward reducing debts and rewarding shareholders.

According to Reuters’ sources, the investment discipline was one of the highlights of the meetings this week.  

The U.S. shale restraint makes OPEC’s job of managing oil supply to the market much easier, if forecasts of limited U.S. growth this year pan out.

“OPEC and Saudi Arabia have a lot of power at this time,” a source at one of the companies which provided forecasts to OPEC told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Evacuate Platforms As Tropical Storm Nears

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Jumps As Oil Prices Hold Above $70
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis

$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis
The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound

The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com