U.S. Oil Production On Track To Hit A Record High This Year

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.74 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.70 +0.37 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 72.44 +0.43 +0.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 -0.050 -2.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.338 +0.016 +0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.338 +0.016 +0.68%

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.82 -5.09 -6.53%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.93 -4.96 -6.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.22 -3.47 -4.77%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 71.44 -3.76 -5.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.69 -3.85 -4.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.09 -2.78 -4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 47.35 -3.06 -6.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 70.75 -3.06 -4.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.00 -3.06 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 66.15 -3.06 -4.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 64.15 -3.06 -4.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 73.10 -3.06 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 62.45 -3.06 -4.67%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Saudi Arabia Cuts Price Of Oil To Asia

Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Colombia’s Embattled Oil Industry Hit Hard By Exxon Exit

OPEC’s April Production Falls: Survey

Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

U.S. Oil Production On Track To Hit A Record High This Year

By Robert Rapier - May 04, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • With a third of the year gone, it looks like U.S. oil production is on track to set a new annual production record in 2023.
  • The previous record was set in 2019 at 12.3 million barrels per day, with the EIA's current estimate for this year at 12.4 million barrels per day.
  • While U.S. production is currently on track to set a new record, it is far from a certainty given the current oil market.
One of my 2023 energy predictions was “Total U.S. oil production will again rise, and set a new annual production record.” The previous annual record was set in 2019 at 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd), and by the end of 2022 monthly production was just about back to that level following the devasting Covid-19 impact on the industry in 2020.

Of course, we don’t yet know if oil production will continue to creep higher, or whether falling prices will finally impact production. As I indicated when I made the prediction, I felt like it was a coin flip on whether we would reach a new annual record, but I leaned toward the affirmative.

A third of the year is now behind us, so let’s check in on this prediction. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) presently shows monthly production for January and February only. For those two months, oil production was 12.5 million bpd, a significant increase from December 2022’s level of 12.1 million bpd.

For March and April, we have to estimate the production rate based on the EIA’s weekly Petroleum Status Report (PSR). According to the U.S. Petroleum Balance Sheet for the Week Ending 3/31/2023, the four-week average oil production for March was 12.2 million bpd. That’s a good estimate for March.

Through three weeks of April, the production rate had risen slightly to 12.25 million bpd. Final April numbers may vary a bit from this, but it’s close enough to give us an estimate for the first third of the year.

Averaging the monthly numbers for January through April gives an average year-to-date production of 12.37 million bpd. That will slightly eclipse the 2019 record if that rate holds for the rest of the year. It will be close, but as I said previously it’s a coin toss.

The most recent EIA projections are that U.S. crude oil production is expected to increase to new records in 2023 and 2024. The EIA forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million bpd in 2023 and 12.8 million bpd in 2024. The main drivers of this growth are expected to be increased production in the Permian region and the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico.

In conclusion, the first third of 2023 has shown promising signs for U.S. oil production, with the potential to surpass the previous annual record set in 2019. While it remains a close call, the EIA’s projections for 2023 and 2024 agree that the industry is on track to achieve new records in the coming years. This growth will undoubtedly help blunt the influence of OPEC and Russia on the U.S. economy and energy landscape.

By Robert Rapier via www.rrapier.com

OPEC’s April Production Falls: Survey
