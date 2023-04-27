The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.79 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 78.37 +0.68 +0.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.30 +1.44 +1.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.356 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.533 -0.017 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -2.62 -3.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -2.62 -3.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.12 -1.18 -1.43%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.16 +0.26 +0.36%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.533 -0.017 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.53 -2.54 -3.09%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.33 -2.70 -3.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.74 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 514 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.08 -0.45 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.66 -0.23 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.12 -1.18 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.05 -2.77 -4.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 76.45 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 74.70 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 71.85 -2.77 -3.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 69.85 -2.77 -3.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 78.80 -2.77 -3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 68.15 -2.77 -3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -2.62 -3.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.50 -2.75 -4.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.68 -1.60 -1.94%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.13 -2.77 -4.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.73 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Net zero nonsense
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Germany Doubles Down On LNG Fearing Another Gas Pipeline Attack

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

China’s less petroleum-intensive transportation sector…

Private Investment Boosts Mexico's Oil And Gas Sector

Private Investment Boosts Mexico's Oil And Gas Sector

Mexico's oil and gas industry…

Gold And A New Crude Benchmark: A New Dawn For The Petroyuan?

Gold And A New Crude Benchmark: A New Dawn For The Petroyuan?

China's insatiable demand for gold,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

By Tom Kool - Apr 27, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • West Texas Intermediate Midland crude will be added to the Brent benchmark in June.
  • This is the first time a non-North Sea crude has been added to the benchmark basket.
  • S&P Global: WTI Midland is the best candidate for this because it already has a fairly similar refining slate to most of the North Sea grades.
Join Our Community

West Texas Intermediate Midland crude is about to be added to the Brent benchmark contract this June. This would be the first time a non-North Sea crude has been added to the benchmark basket. And it will change the oil market forever.

First, however, why is WTI being added to the Brent basket? It's really simple. There has been more U.S. crude oil going into Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the output of the grades making up the Brent basket has been falling consistently, and so has trade in these grades.

"We're really basing the world's biggest and most important oil benchmark off a very small pool of market activity," James Gooder, Argus vice president, told Reuters.

The latter cites data from its Refinitiv service as showing the production of Brent, Ekofisk, Troll, Forties, and Oseberg—the original basket members—had fallen to less than 700,000 bpd from some 850,000 bpd in late 2020.

At the same time, the amount of WTI crude that is arriving in Europe daily has increased massively, hitting 1.25 million bpd last month, making it a perfect candidate for the international benchmark basket, according to S&P Global, which is making the addition.

"WTI Midland is the best candidate for this because it already has a fairly similar refining slate to most of the North Sea grades," S&P Global's director for crude and fuel oil markets told Reuters. Related: Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

It is more than that, however. According to some analysts, WTI will not just become another member of the Brent crude basket. It will come to dominate it, and this means that U.S. political, economic, and industry developments would come to have a much bigger effect on Brent crude prices than before.

"Bottom line for Brent is that it will be much more influenced by U.S. fundamentals such as Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases and Permian production," Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at IBC Private Wealth US, told Reuters.

Permian oil production will be particularly relevant when WTI is added to the Brent crude basket. That's because "The vast majority of U.S. crude exports originate from Texas ports, and most of the crude shipped out originates from the Permian basin, which has been the growth engine for U.S. oil production," according to Aaron Brady, a VP of energy oil market services at S&P Global, who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.

Some industry observers have pointed to uncertainty about the production growth prospects of the shale patch, which currently provides most of U.S. oil output. According to one of them, Saxo Bank's commodity chief Ole Hansen, the addition of WTI to the Brent crude basket will not have much of an impact on prices.

Yet despite this uncertainty, shale production continues to grow, albeit more slowly and modestly than during the peak boom years.

"The Permian Basin still has thousands of premium well locations remaining, and is expected to continue growing this decade," S&P Global's Brady told the Chronicle.

So, the addition of West Texas Intermediate to the Brent crude basket may seem like an eccentric move, but it actually makes perfect sense. The U.S. oil is being sold in Europe in ever-growing volumes while the output of previous Brent crude basket members is falling. Middle Eastern oil has its own benchmark, and OPEC has its own basket. It seems the addition was only a matter of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the addition of WTI to the basket, Brent's price may fall: the price of dated Brent is based on the price of the cheapest grade in the basket, and WTI has always traded at a discount to Brent. And that's good news for consumers.

By Tom Kool for Oilpice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Permian Will Lead U.S. Oil Deal-Making
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium
Oil Prices Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Builds

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com