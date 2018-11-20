Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.39 -3.81 -6.66%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.43 -4.36 -6.53%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Mars US 23 hours 61.30 +0.32 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 64.94 -0.91 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Marine 2 days 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 2 days 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 2 days 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.07 -3.75 -14.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.71 +0.30 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.21 +0.30 +0.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
All Charts
UAE: OPEC Very Likely To Agree To Oil Production Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2018, 12:30 PM CST
OPEC flag

OPEC will very likely agree to cut oil production at its upcoming meeting in early December, although the size of the cuts is yet to be decided, Ahmed al-Kaabi, Governor for OPEC of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told the local Al Bayan newspaper on Tuesday.

The OPEC-Non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is still assessing the state of the oil market and will share with the group its findings before the meeting in Vienna on December 6-7, al-Kaabi added.

The UAE is committed to comply with any decision of OPEC, the official noted.

Two weeks before the meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC partners, speculation has intensified that the cartel and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia may be willing to make another U-turn in oil production policy and decide to cut production next year, just months after increasing output to offset expected losses from Iran and Venezuela.

While Saudi Arabia says that there may be a need of cutting oil production by 1 million bpd, Russia—the leader of the non-OPEC partners in the deal—looks more non-committal, at least for the time being. Last week, reports emerged that Russia may prefer to stay out of any fresh oil production cuts.

Russia’s only hints to the market so far are that it is discussing potential oil production cuts with local producers and will continue talks to come up with a position by the December meeting, as Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Despite the flurry of various reports from many sides within the cartel that an OPEC cut is in the making, oil prices plunged on Tuesday morning, depressed by the stock market sell-off and renewed concerns about oil oversupply. WTI Crude was plunging 5.24 percent at $54.20, while Brent Crude was plummeting 4.15 percent at $64.02 at 10:22 a.m. EST.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

