Alberta To Fight “Air Barrels” As Prices Continue To Plunge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.39 -3.81 -6.66%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.43 -4.36 -6.53%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Mars US 23 hours 61.30 +0.32 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 64.94 -0.91 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 2 days 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 2 days 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.07 -3.75 -14.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.71 +0.30 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.21 +0.30 +0.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 9 minutes Oil Prices
  • 14 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 7 hours DOW down as tech shares plummet
  • 7 hours IEA: Oil Markets Heading Into Unprecedented Uncertainty
  • 5 hours Santa Drives A Tesla, Not a Sleigh-- I KNEW IT.
  • 8 hours France Revolts Against Anti - Carbon Tax
  • 4 hours Black (Oil) Market: U.S. Sanctions Russian Companies to Choke Off Oil for Syria
  • 9 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 3 hours Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 6 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 2 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 9 hours The Shipping Of Oil
  • 1 hour Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 8 hours EVs Set to Become the Biggest Battery Users
  • 7 hours Fishermen Sue Oil Companies Over Rising Ocean Temperatures

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Alt Text

Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

Non-OPEC oil output is set…

Alt Text

Canadian Oil Producers Divided On Output Cuts

Alberta oil producers are divided…

Alt Text

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Trump administration has officially…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Alberta To Fight “Air Barrels” As Prices Continue To Plunge

By Irina Slav - Nov 20, 2018, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Enbridge pipelines

Albertan oil producers need to become warier of overbooking already filled to capacity oil pipelines creating what’s commonly called “air barrels” as these contribute to the huge discount Canadian crude is trading at to WTI and other benchmarks. This is the message from Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley, as reported by the Calgary Herald.

The oil industry in Alberta has been scrambling to find a way out of the discount that has eaten deeply into producers’ bottom lines. Since new pipelines are far from likely to come into operation in the foreseeable future, other options are being considered, including, most recently, deliberately cutting production, OPEC-style, to prop up prices.

Producers, however, are divided on this. While Cenovus is all for government-initiated cuts in production, Suncor, an equally large producer, is against it.

“We’re probably producing about 200,000 or 300,000 barrels per day of oil in excess of our ability to get that oil out of the province, either by pipelines or by rail,” Cenovus’ CEO Alex Pourbaix told Canadian media earlier this month.

On the other hand, “Our position is that government intervention in the market would send the wrong signals to the investment community regarding doing business in Alberta and Canada. And we really do need to take a long-term view and allow the market to operate as it should,” a Suncor spokeswoman said.

The provincial government, meanwhile, is considering closer scrutiny of pipeline and railway shipments in order to see which producers are guilty of creating “air barrels”. It could then hold them accountable. The problems with this approach are that it cannot be deployed immediately and that it will have a limited scope, as the provincial government could only give itself the powers to track shipments within Alberta itself.

While the industry and the government are trying to come up with some sort of solution to the price problem, Western Canadian Select was trading at US$15.20 a barrel at the time of writing, compared with US$56.96 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Diplomatic Breakthrough Could Slam Oil Prices

Next Post

UAE: OPEC Very Likely To Agree To Oil Production Cuts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

 Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

 Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->