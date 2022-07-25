Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.99 +1.29 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 106.5 +1.36 +1.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.6 +1.24 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 8.841 +0.114 +1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.433 +0.051 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.433 +0.051 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 26 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 26 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 238 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 26 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 82.60 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 min 98.85 +2.00 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 min 97.10 +2.00 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 min 95.00 +2.00 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 94.25 +2.00 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 97.80 +2.00 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 92.45 +2.00 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 89.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 19 hours "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 12 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

China And India Are Buying Less Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top…

Oil Prices Plunge 4% As Market Braces For Oversized Interest Rate Hike

Oil Prices Plunge 4% As Market Braces For Oversized Interest Rate Hike

Oil prices plunged early on…

Biden Fails To Secure Firm Pledge From Saudis For Oil Production Boost

Biden Fails To Secure Firm Pledge From Saudis For Oil Production Boost

U.S. President Joe Biden returned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Money managers have started to close out short positions on oil.
  • The oil price slump that started mid-June could be about to reverse.
  • The disconnect between the physical crude market and paper crude market remains large.
Join Our Community

Short sellers are closing out short positions against oil-focused exchange traded funds, while money managers have modestly increased their holdings of crude oil futures over the latest reporting week. These trades suggest that speculators, traders, and hedge fund managers may have started to believe that the 20% crash in oil prices since the middle of June could be over, and prices are set to go higher from here.      The largest U.S. oil stock-focused ETF, Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLE), has seen traders reduce short interest by 14% in the past month, data from market analytics company S3 Partners cited by Bloomberg shows. XLE’s top stock holdings include the largest U.S. oil firms, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Occidental, ConocoPhillips, and EOG Resources. 

“ETF short sellers are actively trimming their short exposure -- possibly looking for a bottom in the market and removing some of their downside bets,” S3’s head of predictive analytics, Ihor Dusaniwsky, told Bloomberg. 

The recent trade moves suggest that many short sellers have cashed out after betting against the fund and that there is a possibility that others are buying the dip in oil, oil stocks, and oil-focused ETFs.

Energy stocks and oil-focused ETFs were top performers in the first half of 2022 when oil prices rallied to multi-year highs after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions targeting Russian oil exports.  

But since the middle of June, international crude oil prices have slumped by 20% amid growing fears that the aggressive interest rate hikes from central banks, including the Fed, could lead to a recession in major developed economies. The uneven reopening in China amid sudden new lockdowns and mass testing have also spooked traders. 

Related: High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

However, while the paper traded oil futures have been pricing in an economic slowdown or even a recession, the physical crude market remains tight as oil trade flows have changed in light of the sanctions on Russia. Uncertainty and volatility are high, and trading volumes are low in the summer, exacerbating the moves up and down for oil and oil stocks. 

Money managers started trimming long positions in crude oil and other petroleum futures after the markets began in mid-June, fretting about a looming recession. 

In the last weeks of June and the first week of July, money managers hastened to dump petroleum-related futures and options contracts, and they sold such contracts at one of the fastest pace since the pandemic in the week to July 5. Most of the trade moves in that week came from the liquidation of longs rather than the creation of shorts. 

The long-to-short positions in petroleum futures steadied in the week to July 12, with money managers buying the equivalent of 8 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures, per data from commodity exchanges cited by Reuters market analyst John Kemp. In the four preceding weeks to July 12, hedge funds and other portfolio managers had been massively selling oil futures contracts. 

In a sign that the mass selling and shorting is over, for now, the latest reporting data for the week to July 19 showed a rise in the net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in Brent Crude

“Following the strength seen in the oil market over the early part of last week, it is no surprise that we saw speculators increasing their net long in ICE Brent over the last reporting period,” Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, wrote on Monday.

“The managed money net long grew by 15,164 lots over the last reporting week, to leave them with a net long of 154,792 lots. The move was fully driven by fresh buying, with the gross long increasing by 16,909 lots,” Patterson added. 

The latest trade moves in crude oil and oil-focused ETFs—with shorts cut and longs extended—suggest that the speculators and traders expect that oil has reached the bottom of the price move that began in June and that some of them are now buying the dip.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gulf Producers Hike Crude Prices Despite Recession Fears
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com