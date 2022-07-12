Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 95.84 -8.25 -7.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 99.24 -7.86 -7.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 -7.43 -6.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 6.163 -0.263 -4.09%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.265 -0.198 -5.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 91.24 -8.25 -8.29%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.265 -0.198 -5.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 13 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 225 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 13 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 79.31 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 89.99 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 106.2 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.5 -0.70 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.4 -0.70 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.6 -0.70 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 105.2 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.84 -0.70 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.25 -5.00 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.00 -14.50 -14.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.79 -8.25 -8.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.25 -8.25 -8.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.1 -0.20 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

Despite a mountain of sanctions…

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices To Asia Once Again

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices To Asia Once Again

Saudi Arabia has once against…

The G7 Has Paved The Way For Increased Oil And Gas Spending

The G7 Has Paved The Way For Increased Oil And Gas Spending

The current high price environment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

By ZeroHedge - Jul 12, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Hedge funds have dumped the equivalent of 201 million barrels of oil over the past several weeks.
  • The selloff in petroleum-related options and futures is being fueled by growing recession fears.
  • The hedge fund sector's bullish bias has evaporated, with long positions outnumbering short ones by a ratio of 3.82:1.
Join Our Community

Investors dumped petroleum-related derivatives last week at one of the fastest rates of the pandemic era as recession fears intensified.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 110 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts in the week to July 5.

Fund managers have now sold a total of 201 million barrels in the past four weeks, according to position records published by ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The combined position has fallen to only 445 million barrels (in only the 22nd percentile for all weeks since 2013) down from a recent high of 761 million in early January (71st percentile).

Most of the adjustment last week came from the liquidation of previous bullish long positions (-71 million barrels) rather than the creation of new bearish short ones (+39 million).

The hedge fund sector's bullish bias has evaporated, with long positions outnumbering short ones by a ratio of 3.82:1 (44th percentile) down from 6.68:1 as recently as four weeks ago (83rd percentile).

Last week’s sales were led by Brent (-54 million barrels) and NYMEX and ICE WTI (-41 million), but there were also sales in U.S. gasoline (-8 million) and European gas oil (-7 million). Only U.S. diesel was unchanged.

The combined middle distillate position (gasoil and diesel) has fallen for three weeks running by a total of 17 million barrels and is now at its lowest for 18 months.

Distillates are the most sensitive to the business cycle and both the number of positions and the long-short ratio have fallen to levels consistent with an economy entering a period of slower growth. Only the shortage of refinery capacity and low inventories are probably preventing the distillate position from falling even further. Related: IEA Chief Warns The Energy Crisis Could Get Worse

There is no such support, however, for crude oil. The combined position has fallen to only 339 million barrels (13th percentile) with a long-short ratio of 3.77:1 (37th percentile).

Portfolio investors are now positioned for a mid-cycle slowdown or cycle-ending recession that is expected to relieve current oil shortages and rebuild depleted inventories over the next 12 months.

By John Kemp via Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Moves To Expand Supergiant Oilfield Amid Global Crude Crisis

Next Post

Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom
Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?

Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com