Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.25 -3.11 -4.48%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.31 -3.52 -4.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.069 +2.15%
Mars US 22 hours 74.06 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
Urals 5 days 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.06 -0.11 -0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.069 +2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 76.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 15 hours 79.42 +0.24 +0.30%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 78.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 2 days 78.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 24.76 -5.05 -16.94%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.36 +0.08 +0.46%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.46 +0.08 +0.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 38.36 +0.08 +0.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.86 +0.08 +0.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.86 +0.08 +0.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.86 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.11 +0.08 +0.18%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.36 +0.08 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 5 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.51 +0.98 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 5 days 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +0.05 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 3 hours Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 2 hours Dyson Will Build Its Electric Cars in Singapore
  • 1 hour China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland
  • 14 hours Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 18 hours Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 4 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 4 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 1 hour The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 23 mins These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 15 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 14 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 9 hours Merkel Aims To Ward Off Diesel Car Ban In Germany
  • 5 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy

Breaking News:

Think Tank: India Can Do Without Iranian Oil Imports

Alt Text

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?

Despite recovering somewhat on Friday,…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Oil Unlikely To Reach $100

Goldman Sachs’ chief commodities analyst…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: This Is The Next Big Risk For Oil

Goldman Sachs commodities expert Jeffrey…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 23, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trading floor

Oil prices fell sharply in morning trade on Tuesday, with the key benchmarks WTI and Brent crude falling more than 4 percent as Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures came tumbling down.

The stock market correction of roughly 1.6% is due to a culmination of factors, including unfavorable earnings reports from Caterpillar and 3M, poor performing Asian markets, interest rate hikes, and the U.S./China trade dispute.

The dampened economic spirits in the overall stock market managed to seep into the oil industry despite fears that increased tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi may cause Saudi Arabia to withhold oil production in retaliation. While restricted Saudi output would be a hard blow to the United States’ efforts to bring Iran’s oil exports to zero come November when the latest round of sanctions kick in, it would also mean a tighter market that would, if realized, send prices higher.

At 12:45 PM EDT, WTI was trading down 4.63% (-$2.15) at $66.15, while Brent crude was trading down 4.45% (-$2.51) at $76.28. The Canadian crude index saw an even more sharp decline of nearly 11 percent.

Oil prices took their cue today not just from the stock market, with Saudi Arabia’s promise to play a “responsible role” in the energy market was interpreted to mean it would increase production as needed to make up for losses in Iran and Venezuela.  

Despite Saudi Arabia’s non-specific promise to produce responsibly, in truth, OPEC has so far not made good on its June promise to increase production by 1 million bpd. While Saudi Arabia has increased production by over 500,000 bpd compared to May volumes, Iran, Venezuela, and Angola reported a drop in production of over 500,000 bpd.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com