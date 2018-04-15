Pipeline Opponents Need A Shot Of Common Sense

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Brent Crude 2 days 72.58 +0.56 +0.78%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Mars US 2 days 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
Urals 3 days 68.68 +0.09 +0.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.69 +1.49 +2.60%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 68.73 +0.40 +0.59%
Murban 3 days 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Iran Heavy 3 days 67.40 +1.16 +1.75%
Basra Light 3 days 69.83 +0.52 +0.75%
Saharan Blend 3 days 72.90 +1.18 +1.65%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Girassol 3 days 71.88 +0.99 +1.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 52.02 +0.45 +0.87%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.17 +0.60 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.17 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.47 +0.10 +0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.92 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.02 -0.05 -0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 3 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 3 days 61.34 +0.32 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 3 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 3 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 63.84 +0.32 +0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.25 +1.50 +2.69%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.08 +1.56 +2.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 2 days Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 2 days Death, Depravity and Trading: Should Anyone be Making a Killing on Venezuela's 'Hunger Bonds'?
  • 2 days "A Higher Loyalty" Book Of Former FBI Director James Comey is Already Shaking U.S.
  • 2 days Bitcoin Jumps $1,000 in 60 Minutes
  • 2 days Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 3 days Tesla Preparing Launch of Model Y
  • 2 days How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 3 days Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 3 days Reddit found 1,000 Russian troll accounts
  • 3 days Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 days Top coal lobbyist could quickly become EPA chief
  • 2 days The Worst Ways To Buy Cryptocurrency
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days OPEC Sees Oil Markets Tighten Further Even As U.S. Shale Boost
  • 3 days NASA Tess Spacecraft To Prowl For Planets As Galactic Scout

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Also Seek ‘Small Refinery’ Biofuel Waivers

Alt Text

Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

Consumers in many countries are…

Alt Text

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

Oil prices are more likely…

Alt Text

Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Bottlenecks such as takeaway capacity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Pipeline Opponents Need A Shot Of Common Sense

By Irina Slav - Apr 15, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Pipeline

The very word pipeline these days seem to put a lot of people on edge. It has somehow become a synonym of evil. Yet pipelines are simply infrastructure for transporting liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons from one place to another. The reason they are necessary is that oil and gas have to go places—places where they are needed by both supporters and opponents of the fossil fuel industry. We all use electricity.

There is now a growing problem with oil and gas pipeline capacity in North America, and the solution involves opponents embracing common sense, which says that you cannot “keep it in the ground” and have the lights on securely at the same time.

Geologist James Conca exemplifies the impossibility of eating your cake and having it too with New England. New England is very pro-renewables and anti oil, gas, and nuclear. It is closing its nuclear plants faster than it is adding renewable capacity, and it is paying through the nose for emergency LNG cargoes when electricity demand jumps. Why? According to Conca, it’s because the state doesn’t want the new pipelines it needs and it also doesn’t want the additional transmission lines from Canada to import more hydro-generated power. As a result, the state is suffering blackouts.

If you haven’t been following the headlines from Canada recently, the situation is not much different there. A lot of people don’t want the Trans Mountain oil pipeline to be expanded. They don’t want any pipelines to be expanded or built. But another group of people finds that this pipeline’s expansion is essential for turning Canada into a truly international oil player.

It’s true that Canada’s heavy oil is dirtier than gas, and that transporting it is more expensive than transporting regular crude because it needs to be diluted to a liquid form. But Canada needs the international markets as production continues to grow on both sides of the border, but demand is not sufficient to absorb all that Alberta’s producers have to offer. Related: The Invisible Sweet Spot For Big Oil

What pipeline opponents like to point out is the danger of spills—a legitimate issue. Yet these same people seem unconcerned about the higher spill risks inherent in railway transportation, which Canadian producers are forced to resort to due to pipeline capacity shortage. If we are talking about statistically calculated risks, then these are the lowest with pipelines, especially in the age of environmentalism when every pipeline project is the object of very close scrutiny, causing pipeline builders to avoid cutting corners.

What pipeline proponents, on the other hand, like to point out is that a lot of the pipeline network in North America is old­—some of it older than half a century. The older a piece of infrastructure, the higher the risk of a breakdown. Yet the anti-pipeline lobby is against that, too, for reasons that are not precisely clear.

Pipeline replacement should be easy enough, but it is not: Enbridge’s proposal to replace the aging Line 3 was met with severe opposition, despite the fact that the replacement is supposed to make the pipeline safer. Pipeline replacement can also—in certain places—eliminate the need for new infrastructure, Conca notes. A minor expansion of the diameter of the pipes can increase the flow of oil through them quite substantially—by a factor of four, in fact.

One would think that people would choose the “lesser evil” of expanded pipelines to new ones, but it appears that anti-pipeline opposition is a very single-minded thing—its supporters want no pipelines, period. Of course, no pipelines at all would mean blackouts, and a lot of them—renewables have yet to fully replace oil and gas, and be as cheap—but somehow this doesn’t seem to be a concern. Perhaps because it hasn’t started happening everywhere and the reason it hasn’t started happening is that there are pipelines.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The World’s Most Profitable Oil Major

Next Post

The Biggest Hurdle To China’s Yuan-Priced Crude Benchmark
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands
Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

 Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com