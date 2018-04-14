OPEC Cuts Another 200,000 Bpd In March

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 23 hours 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Brent Crude 23 hours 72.58 +0.56 +0.78%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Mars US 23 hours 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
Urals 2 days 68.68 +0.09 +0.13%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 3 days 58.69 +1.49 +2.60%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.73 +0.40 +0.59%
Murban 2 days 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.40 +1.16 +1.75%
Basra Light 2 days 69.83 +0.52 +0.75%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.90 +1.18 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Girassol 2 days 71.88 +0.99 +1.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 49.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.02 +0.45 +0.87%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.17 +0.60 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.17 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 3 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.47 +0.10 +0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.92 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 3 days 58.02 -0.05 -0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.34 +0.32 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.84 +0.32 +0.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.25 +1.50 +2.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.08 +1.56 +2.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 1 day Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 1 day Death, Depravity and Trading: Should Anyone be Making a Killing on Venezuela's 'Hunger Bonds'?
  • 1 day "A Higher Loyalty" Book Of Former FBI Director James Comey is Already Shaking U.S.
  • 1 day Bitcoin Jumps $1,000 in 60 Minutes
  • 1 day How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 2 days Tesla Preparing Launch of Model Y
  • 1 day Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 2 days Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 days Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 2 days Reddit found 1,000 Russian troll accounts
  • 1 day Top coal lobbyist could quickly become EPA chief
  • 1 day The Worst Ways To Buy Cryptocurrency
  • 19 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days OPEC Sees Oil Markets Tighten Further Even As U.S. Shale Boost
  • 2 days NASA Tess Spacecraft To Prowl For Planets As Galactic Scout

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Also Seek ‘Small Refinery’ Biofuel Waivers

Alt Text

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain’s oil minister bin Khalifa…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Falling inventories and strong demand…

Alt Text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

The Trans Mountain Expansion, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC Cuts Another 200,000 Bpd In March

By Ron Patterson - Apr 14, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT OPEC

All OPEC data below was taken from the April issue of The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report. The data is through March 2018 and is thousands of barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

OPEC crude oil production dropped just over 200,000 barrels per day in March. They are now just over one million barrels per day below their fourth-quarter 2016 average.

(Click to enlarge)

Only the UAE showed any significant gain among OPEC members.

(Click to enlarge)

Algeria took a hit in March, down almost 50,000 barrels per day. They reached a new low of under 1,000,000 barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

Angola took the biggest hit of all OPEC nations in March. They dropped 82,000 barrels per day to reach their lowest level in almost 7 years.

(Click to enlarge)

Ecuador has slowed their decline during the last two months.

(Click to enlarge)

Equatorial Guinea is holding on.

(Click to enlarge)

Gabon reached a new low in March.

(Click to enlarge)

Iraq has fully recovered from sanctions and is now producing flat out.

(Click to enlarge)

Iran is also producing flat out and their production is holding steady.

(Click to enlarge)

Kuwaiti product has held remarkably steady for the last 15 months.

(Click to enlarge)

Libya is holding steady at just under 1,000,000 barrels per day. They could likely produce another 200,000 to 400,000 barrels per day if peace ever broke out in that country. But that is unlikely, in the near future anyway.

(Click to enlarge)

Nigeria is a big question mark. I have no idea how much political strife is hurting production there. Some no doubt but I don’t think they could greatly increase production even if all the rebels laid down their arms, something that is very unlikely to happen any time soon.

(Click to enlarge)

Qatar, after declining for almost a decade has held steady for one year now. But their decline will no doubt begin again soon.

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi Arabia, the OPEC giant, has held output steady for 15 months. How much more could they produce? Perhaps half a million barrels per day but likely slightly less than that.

(Click to enlarge)

The UAE recovered its losses from last month. However, I still think they are producing flat out.

(Click to enlarge)

In the last six months, Venezuelan production has dropped 414,000 barrels per day, almost 70,000 barrels per month. They are well on their way to becoming a failed state and the declining income from oil is hastening that process.

(Click to enlarge)

OPEC says world oil supply increased by 180,000 barrels per day in March. Since they dropped 201,000 barrels per day, that would mean Non-OPEC would have to have had an increase of 381,000 barrels per day in March. I think that is a bit too high.

(Click to enlarge)

Russia, also through March 2018.

The data for all charts below are from the EIA and is through December 2017.

(Click to enlarge)

World oil production, so far, peaked in November 2016 with the 12-month average peaking in September 2017.

Related: Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Non-OPEC peaked, so far, in December of 2014 with the 12-month average peaking in November of 2015

(Click to enlarge)

Canada seems to be holding steady.

(Click to enlarge)

The USA reached a new all-time high in November but slipped a little in December.

(Click to enlarge)

For China, it’s all downhill from here on out. They are consuming more and producing less. This is the Import Land Model as predicted by Jeffrey Brown a few years ago.

By Peak Oil Barrel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iraqi Shia Militia Smuggles Oil Into Iran
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70
Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

 Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com