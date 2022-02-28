The Ukraine Crisis Could Trigger An Oil Supercycle

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.04 +0.32 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 100.99 +3.06 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.415 +0.013 +0.30%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 3.013 +0.164 +5.75%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 94.72 +5.13 +5.73%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 96.60 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 98.65 +0.73 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 93.64 +3.66 +4.07%
Graph down Basra Light 91 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 101.88 +3.54 +3.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 100.34 +3.23 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 86.00 +4.00 +4.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 90.11 +4.13 +4.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 8 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 5 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 8 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 7 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

U.S. Oil Output Could Hit Record In 2023: EIA

U.S. Oil Output Could Hit Record In 2023: EIA

Crude oil production in the…

IEA Pleas With OPEC+ For More Oil Supply, Again

IEA Pleas With OPEC+ For More Oil Supply, Again

For a second time this…

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Western leaders agreed over the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Ukraine Crisis Could Trigger An Oil Supercycle

By Irina Slav - Feb 28, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • The Ukraine crisis has prompted fears of disruption in Russian oil and gas exports.
  • Spare oil production capacity is already under stress, and it will likely worsen as the crisis in Ukraine continues.
  • Some analysts believe that “an oil supercycle is inevitable.”
Join Our Community

The world is short on spare oil production capacity. This became clear a while ago despite attempts to ignore it on the part of some governments of large consumer countries. The problem has once again come into the spotlight amid the Ukraine crisis, which has prompted fears of disruption in Russian oil and gas exports.

“Spare capacity is falling and the [oil] market is having to reprice that lack of safety margin,” JP Morgan’s head of global energy strategy, Christyan Malek, told the Financial Times last week.

The spare capacity problem has been highlighted repeatedly, by OPEC, the International Energy Agency, and numerous analysts. The result of underinvestment, the decline in global capacity will take quite a while to reverse if it ever does, given the energy transition pressure that environmentalist groups, activist investors, and governments are putting on the energy industry. Forecasts that if Big Oil continues to explore for oil and gas, it might end up with some $500 billion in stranded assets are not helping matters, either.

Oil is currently trading at over $102 for Brent crude and over $98 for West Texas Intermediate. The latest spike came this weekend, after the United States, Canada, the EU, and the UK announced they would cut off several Russian banks from the international bank transfer settlement system SWIFT in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Given the size of Russia’s oil and gas exports, traders worried the latest punitive action from the West could result in oil and gas flow disruptions.

In the meantime, global spare capacity in oil has dropped to just 2.8 million bpd, according to JP Morgan data. That’s quite a bit lower than the 5 million bpd that is considered a comfortable spare capacity level, sufficient to cushion the market against any operational or, as is the case now, geopolitical disruptions. The level is so low, in fact, that, according to Malek, prices will continue higher even if the situation in Ukraine does not lead to disruptions in oil flows.

“The oil price is going up, and an oil supercycle is inevitable,” the analyst told the Financial Times. “There is nothing you can do.”

Disruptions, however, seem quite likely in the wake of the latest sanctions against Russia.

“The various banking sanctions make it highly difficult for Russian petroleum sales to occur now,” John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, told CNBC this weekend. “Most banks will not provide basic financing, due to the risk of running afoul of sanctions.”

“Although the sanctions are still being crafted to avoid energy price shocks, we believe this aggressive-but-not-maximalist stance may not be sustainable, with disruptions to oil and gas shipments looking increasingly inevitable,” Evercore ISI wrote in a note, cited by CNBC.

Related: Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Leaves Energy Out Of Sanctions Package

Meanwhile, demand for oil continues to grow. According to the chief executive of Vitol, the commodity trading major, global oil demand is set to pass the 100-million –barrel-daily threshold this year for the first time. “Demand is going to surge in the second half,” Russell Hardy told Bloomberg earlier this month.

While demand is surging, Big Oil in Europe is being pressured to reduce its oil production, in the case of Shell with a court ruling, and in the United States, shale drillers cannot drill fast enough to keep up with demand growth. They are also suffering the fallout of the supply chain havoc wrought on the U.S. economy by the pandemic, so production recovery is going slower than it otherwise could have.

“Eventually we’re going to run out of spare capacity,” Vitol’s Hardy told Bloomberg last week. “That’s what the market is trying to work out – how worried to be about that scenario.” 

Hardy was speaking before Russia sent troops to Ukraine. Now, the level of uncertainty about global oil supply is a lot higher, and prices may well follow. While the Western powers have tried to work around energy supplies in their sanction push against Moscow, Moscow itself may take the last step and turn off the taps.

While for now Russia has assured its energy clients there will be no disruptions to oil and gas flows, let’s not forget there were assurances it will not invade Ukraine until the country’s president mentioned Ukraine could once again become a nuclear power, which some in Russia believe acted as the final trigger for the invasion.

The FT quoted Bob McNally from Rapidan Energy Group, who said the chances of oil and gas flow disruption in Ukraine was limited, noting that Russia exports some 250,000 bpd of oil via its eastern neighbor and about a fifth of its gas exports to Europe. The lack of spare production capacity, however, made the point more or less moot.

“Until it’s clear that there will not be an interruption in oil supplies and in gas, I think you’re going to see upward pressure,” McNally said last week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can The U.S. Replace Russian Oil Imports?

Next Post

Big Oil Is Turning Its Back On Russia
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com