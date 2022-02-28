Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 41 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 7 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 5 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 8 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 19 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 7 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

OPEC Chief: Oil Industry “Under Siege”

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo: oil industry is under siege by climate campaigners.
  • Barkindo: Specifically for Africa, the lack of oil and gas investments because of the green shift would be “a tragedy” for the continent.
  • Moody's: Global annual upstream spending needs to increase by as much as 54 percent to $542 billion if next supply shock is to be averted.
The global oil industry is “under siege” by climate campaigners who have “seized the momentum” to dictate the energy transition with misguided talk about halting investment in oil and gas, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

“Energy affordability, energy security and the need to reduce emissions require a delicate balancing act, comprehensive and sustainable solutions, and with all voices heard, and listened to,” Barkindo said virtually during the 2022 edition of Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

“Focusing on only one of these issues, while ignoring the others, can lead to unintended consequences, such as market distortions,” OPEC’s secretary general added.

“Public discourse around energy, climate and sustainable development has become increasingly noisier and more forceful” in recent years, Barkindo noted.

The oil and gas industry needs predictable investment and “the right enabling environment in addressing global energy needs,” according to a readout of his speech published by OPEC.

Specifically for Africa, the lack of oil and gas investments because of the green shift would be “a tragedy” for the continent if Africa’s vast oil and gas resources were to become stranded.

Over the past few months, the world saw first-hand what fossil fuel shortages could be like. Government priorities turned from actions to reduce emissions in the long term to addressing the immediate energy crunch, soaring energy bills, and catering for the near-term energy security.

Global annual upstream spending needs to increase by as much as 54 percent to $542 billion if the oil market is to avert the next supply shortage shock, Moody’s said last year.

Upstream oil and gas investment must rise to the pre-pandemic levels of around $525 billion per year through the end of the decade so that the industry can ensure a demand-supply balance, Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum (IEF) and IHS Markit said in a report in December.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

