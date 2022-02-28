Germany Targets 100% Renewable Power Generation By 2035

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.40 +0.68 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 100.99 +3.06 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.414 +0.012 +0.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 3.013 +0.164 +5.75%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Chart Mars US 47 mins 94.72 +5.13 +5.73%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 96.60 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 98.65 +0.73 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 93.64 +3.66 +4.07%
Graph down Basra Light 91 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 101.88 +3.54 +3.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 100.34 +3.23 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 86.00 +4.00 +4.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 90.11 +4.13 +4.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 13 mins "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 8 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 9 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 8 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

Is Big Oil Overselling Its Energy Transition Efforts?

Is Big Oil Overselling Its Energy Transition Efforts?

Big Oil has made some…

India Ramps Up Renewable Energy Development

India Ramps Up Renewable Energy Development

India, one of the world’s…

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

Renewable energy is potentially the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Targets 100% Renewable Power Generation By 2035

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Germany will target to have all its electricity provided by renewable energy sources by 2035.
  • In a major shift of energy policy this weekend, Germany said it would draft a strategy to become less dependent on Russian gas.
  • Unlike other countries in Europe, however, Germany plans to switch off all its remaining nuclear power generators by the end of 2022.
Join Our Community

Germany will target to have all its electricity provided by renewable energy sources by 2035, according to a new draft policy that speeds up the timeline for ending fossil fuel-powered generation before 2040.

Germany, the largest economy in Europe, said in a major shift of energy policy this weekend that it would draft a strategy to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, accelerate renewable energy capacity installment, and build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facilities.

“After all, the events of recent days and weeks have shown us that responsible, forward-looking energy policy is not just crucial for our economy and our climate. It is also crucial for our security. This means that the faster we make progress with the development of renewable energies, the better,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German Parliament on Sunday.

According to a government draft paper obtained by Reuters on Monday, Germany will now aim at 100-percent renewables in electricity generation by 2035, compared to a previous goal of all-renewables “well before 2040.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine changed Germany’s policy, and Europe’s biggest economy will be looking now to fast-track the reduction of its dependence on Russian gas.

Unlike other countries in Europe, however, Germany plans to switch off all its remaining nuclear power generators by the end of 2022. The country has also said it would aim to phase out coal by 2030 – eight years ahead of earlier plans.

Per the government’s draft paper seen by Reuters, Germany will pass a new Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) and looks to have wind and solar accounting for 80 percent of power generation by 2030.

By that year, Germany is expected to double its onshore wind power capacity to up to 110 gigawatts (GW), offshore wind capacity is seen jumping to 30 GW, and solar energy should surge more than threefold to 200 GW, according to the paper seen by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Big Oil Overselling Its Energy Transition Efforts?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com