The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.06 +0.67 +1.06%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.48 +0.62 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 61.54 -0.81 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.70 -1.35 -2.01%
Urals 21 hours 65.41 -2.02 -3.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.58 -1.62 -2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.58 -1.62 -2.38%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.52 -1.44 -2.09%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.76 -0.68 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 64.03 -0.70 -1.08%
Murban 21 hours 67.38 -0.70 -1.03%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 64.31 -1.47 -2.23%
Basra Light 21 hours 61.58 -0.97 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.48 -1.34 -1.95%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.52 -1.44 -2.09%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.52 -1.44 -2.09%
Girassol 2 days 68.56 +0.20 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.70 -1.35 -2.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 34.02 -0.36 -1.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.40 -0.45 -1.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.65 -1.30 -2.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.00 -1.30 -1.96%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.15 -1.50 -2.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.15 -2.30 -4.47%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.15 -2.30 -4.47%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.20 -2.00 -3.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.10 -1.30 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.15 -1.30 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.58 -1.62 -2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.75 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 21 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.26 -0.76 -1.07%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 57.34 -0.76 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 61.29 -0.76 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 61.29 -0.76 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.84 -0.76 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.41 -1.30 -1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
  • 6 hours Colombian Oil Field Shuts Down After Threats, Attacks on Facility
  • 7 hours Africa’s No.2 Oil Exporter Wants To Diversify Into Gold
  • 7 hours Halliburton Challenges Schlumberger On Patents
  • 8 hours Big Oil, Meet Your Next Rival: The Flying Car
  • 10 hours Mexico’s Obrador Steps Up Oil Nationalism Rhetoric
  • 11 hours Gulf Of Guinea Pirates Release Oil Tanker Crew
  • 18 hours Energy Stocks Face Two Days Of Tough Sell-Offs
  • 23 hours Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game
  • 1 day Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments
  • 1 day Indian Oil Tanker Missing Off West Africa Feared Hijacked
  • 1 day Tesla Threatens To Pull Out Of Hong Kong Over EV Incentives
  • 1 day ISIS Tries To Attack Libyan Oilfield
  • 1 day Chevron To Export First Condensate From Wheatstone LNG
  • 4 days Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 4 days U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 4 days Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 4 days Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 4 days Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 4 days Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 4 days Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 4 days Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 5 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 5 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 5 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 5 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 5 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 5 days China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 5 days Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 5 days Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 6 days OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 6 days BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 6 days U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 6 days Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 6 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 6 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 6 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 7 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 7 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 7 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

OPEC Crude Exports To The U.S. Remain Choppy

OPEC’s crude oil exports to…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

How Far Can Venezuela’s Oil Production Fall

Venezuela’s crisis is only worsening,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 06, 2018, 6:00 PM CST oil storage

U.S. shale is growing at a scorching rate, but will the shale industry be around for the long haul? A new study calls into question the heady projections for shale oil and gas, arguing that expectations of huge levels of production for decades to come are based on shaky assumptions.

The Post Carbon Institute’s report argues that the EIA is overstating the potential of U.S. shale, calling the projections “highly to extremely optimistic, and are therefore very unlikely to be realized.”

The report argues that while U.S. oil production has doubled from 2005 levels, and shale gas has also exploded over the same timeframe, there are underlying problems that will always bedevil shale production. For instance, shale wells typically see production deplete by 70 to 90 percent in the first three years, while fields see output drop off by about 20 to 40 percent per year without new drilling.

That means that the industry has to constantly plough more money back into production, just to keep output flat.

At the same time, not every shale well is the same. The core areas, or “sweet spots,” typically make up just 20 percent of a given shale play. When shale drillers move beyond the core, they tend to post less impressive production figures.

The shocking ramp up in production over the past decade has mostly occurred in these sweet spots, a trend that was accentuated during the market downturn beginning in 2014.

Still, vast improvements in drilling technology and techniques have more than compensated for the depletion. Shale drillers can access a greater portion of a reservoir than just a few years ago. While shale wells have always suffered from steep declines in their production profiles, overall output has trended up over the past few years, aside from the drop off after the market meltdown in 2014. Related: The Shale Driller's Dilemma

More growth is ahead. The EIA sees the U.S. topping 11 million barrels per day by the end of 2019, which means the addition of another 1 mb/d from today’s levels. It is hard to overstate the significance of this, and the output gains could yet lead to another price downturn.

But the long-term is another question. The Post Carbon Institute says that the EIA’s assumption of strong growth for the next several decades assumes that the industry will produce all proven oil and gas reserves, “plus a high percentage of unproven resources — in some cases over 100% — by 2050.” Shale oil production, according to the EIA’s 2017 Annual Energy Outlook, won’t peak until the 2040s.

The report says that scenario is extremely optimistic, and as such, probably won’t happen. The report breaks down the major shale plays to explain why. The Bakken, for instance, is already showing some signs of wear. “Well productivity improvements have flat-lined or decreased in all but two counties, indicating available well locations are running out,” the Post Carbon Institute report argues.

The Eagle Ford is also strained. The report says that the EIA is overstating its potential, with high well density and high depletion rates likely to limit the region’s ability to keep production elevated through the 2040s. “The EIA has overestimated play area by 65% compared to the current prospective drilled area,” the report says.

While the Permian is prolific, the report says that the EIA’s long-term assumptions for the Wolfcamp, for instance, rest on “vast additional, as-yet-unknown, resources” to be recovered. Related: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For India

In other words, drilling techniques continue to improve, but it may simply become too costly to produce as much oil as the EIA assumes will be produced. When the industry says that it can produce a lot more oil from an average shale well (higher well productivity), that may be true, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the total volume of oil and gas that is ultimately recovered is larger. Shale firms might just end up extracting the same volume of resources from fewer wells.

The implications, if true, are profound. “The very high to extremely optimistic EIA AEO2017 projections impart an unjustified level of comfort for long-term energy sustainability,” the Post Carbon Institute wrote. “As sweet spots are exhausted, the reality is likely to be much higher costs and higher drilling rates to maintain production and/or stem declines.”

Ultimately, the report argues, rosy forecasts undercut the urgency for investment in renewable energy, EVs and efficiency, since policymakers hold an overly confident view of the country’s energy predicament. The Trump administration has discarded calls for “energy independence” in favor of “energy dominance.” This kind of triumphalism is wrongheaded and misinformed, according to the Post Carbon Institute report.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

China’s Becomes World’s Next Top Oil Importer
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil
Why Natural Gas Prices Just Tanked

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Tanked

 Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

 Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

 The Oil Market Is Already Balanced

The Oil Market Is Already Balanced

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com