The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 121.0 +0.06 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 122.3 +0.03 +0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 8.734 +0.125 +1.45%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 4.265 -0.019 -0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 4.024 -0.011 -0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 1 min 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 4.024 -0.011 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 119.0 +0.24 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 122.5 +0.06 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 116.6 -2.43 -2.04%
Graph down Basra Light 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 126.3 -2.40 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 4 days 124.9 -2.48 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 106.6 -0.84 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 122.8 -0.84 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 121.1 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 119.0 -0.84 -0.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 118.2 -0.84 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 121.8 -0.84 -0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 116.4 -0.84 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.9 -0.84 -0.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

American Shale Drillers Set To Boost Production In July

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

The OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring…

Russia Could Replicate Iran's Strategy To Skirt Oil Sanctions

Russia Could Replicate Iran's Strategy To Skirt Oil Sanctions

Moscow has been hit hard…

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

By Irina Slav - Jun 13, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • With the return of Chinese demand hanging over oil markets, analysts are becoming increasingly bullish.
  • Gasoline prices have hit their highest level ever and there are no signs of that rally slowing.
  • In an effort to cool the oil price rally, OPEC+ increased its production quota, a move that resulted in renewed fears of falling spare capacity.
Join Our Community

The U.S. national average for gasoline hit $5 per gallon last week, the highest ever. Brent crude is trading at $120 per barrel and is unlikely to subside much further as China comes back in full force. And according to the UAE's Energy Minister, we haven't even reached the peak—or anywhere near it.

 

"I've never seen this combination of circumstances in my career over the last 50 years," Gary Ross, manager at Black Gold Investors, a hedge fund, told Bloomberg last week. "The world has very little spare capacity, the economy is strong outside of China, China is now coming back and we're in the midst of a global oil interruption."

 

The world's shrinking spare capacity has recently come into the spotlight after OPEC+ decided to increase their production targets for July and August in a bid to quench worry about runaway energy inflation.

 

Yet the decision on paper may never translate into action with just a handful of OPEC+ members having the spare capacity to boost production meaningfully, and according to analysts, they might not be willing to tap their spare capacity as this would reduce the available capacity cushion further, making producers less flexible in case of a production outage such as those that regularly plague Libya, for example.

 

Meanwhile, demand for oil remains robust, lending additional upward potential to prices, with industry observers and analysts expecting much higher prices before their level starts to affect demand.

 

"If we continue consuming, with the pace of consumption we have we are nowhere near the peak, because China is not back yet," the UAE's Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said last week, as quoted by Bloomberg. "China will come with more consumption."

Indeed, China is expected to soon return to normal, despite news of an "explosive" new Covid outbreak in Shanghai. The outbreak has prompted mass testing in a Beijing district, but it remains to be seen whether the outbreak will spread enough to necessitate a lockdown per China's zero-tolerance policy toward Covid and affect the economy of the Asian powerhouse. If it doesn't, the summer will be painful at the pump and at any shop that sells goods transported by truck.

"We are at $120 without China, so when China comes back, oil is going to go higher," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy, said recently, also quoted by Bloomberg.

"Even with high prices, demand is continuing because people, they want to travel, they want to get out. And the second thing is that governments around the world are subsidizing prices," Sen noted.

The subsidy approach that many governments adopted to fight soaring energy prices has been criticized by many on the grounds that instead of discouraging greater fuel use, which would eventually weigh on prices, subsidies, in fact, encourage more fuel use, hence helping keep prices higher.

Meanwhile, the latest about OPEC+ production is not particularly encouraging either. A Platts survey suggested that the extended cartel had once again fallen well short of its production target in May after OPEC alone produced 2.7 million bpd less than agreed in April. Nigeria's production is at the lowest since Platts has been doing the surveys, and Libya just said it was losing 1.1 million bpd in production daily due to continued fighting.

"With only a handful of ... OPEC+ participants with spare capacity, we expect the increase in OPEC+ output to be about 160,000 barrels per day in July and 170,000 bpd in August," JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note last week, reinforcing the grim outlook for oil prices during the northern hemisphere summer when demand rises on increased travel.

The energy minister of Saudi Arabia has been saying for a while now that it is underinvestment which is to blame for the current oil price situation. Refinery shutdowns have also contributed to the undersupply of fuels when demand is on a strong rise, and, of course, sanctions against Russia have not exactly helped.

According to Bloomberg, the supply situation at the moment is so tight that even if Saudi Arabia and the UAE both deploy their spare capacity, it would not be enough to offset the Russian supply losses. Virtually no one is forecasting a decline in oil prices this time. But a growing number of analysts and observers are beginning to warn about the possibility of a recession.

As The Financial Times' David Sheppard put it in a recent column, "China is reopening. People are flying again. Demand is going in the wrong direction. All these factors point to rising oil prices until a level is reached that reduces consumption, probably by triggering an economic slowdown large enough to curtail demand. In other words, a recession for many economies."

It is going to be a very hot summer for oil prices. Economies are just as reliant on hydrocarbons now amid the energy transition as they were twenty years ago before the transition had started properly.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

5 Midstream Oil Stocks With Perfect Exposure To Soaring Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com