  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 5 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 3 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 5 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect

Why OPEC’s Plan To Pump More Crude Won’t Rescue The Market

Tight supply in oil markets…

Russia Sees Extra $6.4 Billion Oil Revenue In June As Prices Rally

Russia Sees Extra $6.4 Billion Oil Revenue In June As Prices Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices jumped on Thursday to a national average of $5 per gallon, a record high, according to data from fuel-savings app GasBuddy.

The $5 threshold had been widely expected for weeks now, considering the rise in international crude oil prices, the constrained refinery capacity in the United States, the robust demand despite record-high prices, and multi-year low fuel inventories in the U.S.  

GasBuddy data also showed on Thursday that week to date (Sunday through Wednesday), U.S. gasoline demand inched up by 0.14% from last week, but was down by 0.55% from the week before Memorial Day, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted today.

Also according to GasBuddy, 17 states have already reached a state average of over $5 per gallon of regular gasoline.

Per AAA data, the national average gasoline price on June 9 was still 3 cents shy of the $5 mark, at $4.970.

Earlier this week, GasBuddy’s De Haan expected average gasoline prices nationwide to hit the $5 a gallon mark as early as this week, on June 10, a week earlier than previously forecast. They did that a day earlier than expected.

Average gasoline prices in the U.S. are now up $0.66 per gallon in the last month as gasoline supply tightens, GasBuddy commented in a blog post.

“This long-anticipated milestone comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, accelerated by the rise in seasonal demand amidst supply constraints borne out of the pandemic.”

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” GasBuddy’s De Haan commented.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

