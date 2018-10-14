The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.21 +0.87 +1.22%
Brent Crude 12 mins 81.67 +1.24 +1.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.207 +0.046 +1.46%
Mars US 2 days 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 3 days 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.207 +0.046 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 3 days 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 3 days 76.06 -0.62 -0.81%
Basra Light 3 days 78.84 -0.51 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 3 days 79.88 -0.84 -1.04%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Girassol 3 days 78.01 -0.70 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 24.22 +6.05 +33.30%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.22 -0.95 -1.48%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.07 -2.25 -3.07%
Sweet Crude 4 days 42.57 +1.40 +3.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 38.47 +3.30 +9.38%
Peace Sour 4 days 38.47 +3.30 +9.38%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 43.72 -1.95 -4.27%
Central Alberta 4 days 37.97 +2.80 +7.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 3 days 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 6 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 10 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 15 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 2 days China auto sales sink
  • 42 mins German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 1 day COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 16 hours How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 days Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 23 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 2 days China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 2 days WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 days UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 15 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 3 days World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 2 days Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 1 day China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

Alt Text

IEA Asks Majors Oil Producers To Boost Production

IEA director Fatih Birol called…

Alt Text

EIA: Market Tightens As Outages From Iran, Venezuela Pile Up

The EIA’s Short Term Energy…

Alt Text

Saudis To Boost Oil Supply To India As Iran Sanctions Kick In

Saudi Arabia is looking to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 14, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Market

The oil market is “adequately supplied for now,” but the supply losses from Venezuela and Iran leave the market suffering from “strain,” according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA noted that global oil production increased by 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) on a net basis since May, which helped lead to an inventory build at an average rate of 0.5 mb/d during the second quarter and likely the third quarter as well. As a result of a sizable stockpile of oil in storage, and these higher levels of production, the oil market is not in danger of shortages at the moment.

However, that has come at the expense of spare capacity, which is already down to only 2 percent of global demand, “with further reductions likely to come,” the IEA warned. “This strain could be with us for some time and it will likely be accompanied by higher prices, however much we regret them and their potential negative impact on the global economy.”

Iran has already lost around 800,000 bpd in exports, and the disruptions are set to continue over the next month at least with U.S. sanctions taking effect in November. Also, the “ever-present threat of supply disruptions” from Libya, combined with the ongoing losses in Venezuela, leave the oil market vulnerable.

Taking a step back, the IEA paused to note the historic nature of today’s oil market. Both supply and demand are closing in on the 100-million-barrel-per-day mark for the first time. The agency used the opportunity to take a swipe at those who warned about peak oil supply. “Fifteen years ago, forecasts of peak supply were all the rage, with production from non-OPEC countries supposed to have started declining by now,” the IEA said. “In fact, production has surged, led by the US shale revolution, and supported by big increases in Brazil, Canada and elsewhere. In future, a lot of potential supply could come to the market from places like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela, if their various challenges can be overcome.”

Related: Will Big Oil Ever Win Back Investors’ Trust?

Global production has climbed significantly over the last decade or so, led by the U.S. shale revolution, but it seems a little presumptuous to feel confident about the future of supply when it rests on Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela, as if their “various challenges” can so easily “be overcome.” When has it ever been the case that such serious above-ground challenges can simply be overcome, just because the market wants their oil?

Not only does the IEA not subscribe to peak supply, but it warns that peak demand may be far off as well. The “drivers of demand remain very powerful,” and consumption is set to continue to climb higher in the years ahead. Transportation will continue to grow, although at a slower pace as electric vehicles begin to take over. But surging petrochemical production and the consumption of plastics will push oil consumption to ever greater heights, the agency believes. Not only did peak supply never arrive, the IEA argues, but “[t]here is no peak in sight for demand either.”

Plenty of other analysts dispute this, but demand is at least set to grow in the short run. However, the sudden concerns over the health of the global economy, brought into stark relief this week by the worldwide selloff in equities, could spell trouble for the oil market. The warnings signs are in plain sight – rising interest rates, faltering data on exports and industrial activity, concerns about China’s economy, the U.S.-China trade war, dollar strength and emerging market currency trouble. Then, of course, there is higher oil prices to contend with.

Related: EIA: Market Tightens As Outages From Iran, Venezuela Pile Up

In the face of these headwinds, the IEA downgraded its forecast for oil demand growth by 110,000 bpd for both 2018 and 2019.

That leaves the oil market kind of at a confusing crossroads. Supply is likely adequate in the near-term, but low spare capacity leaves the world dangerously exposed. Iran’s exports will continue to fall; any additional outage could push prices higher.

The flip side of this coin is that demand looks shakier than it has at any point in recent years. Not only is demand is set to grow at a slower pace than expected, but if analysts are going to be wrong on the specific figures, they are likely going to be over-optimistic. The stock market selloff over the past week has raised a lot of alarm bells, with a growing number of market watchers worried about a forthcoming global recession and/or financial crisis.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Libya And Nigeria Lead OPEC Production Boost
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?
Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

 China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

 China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

 Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com