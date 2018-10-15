South Korea Cuts Iran Oil Imports To Zero

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.76 +0.42 +0.59%
Brent Crude 11 mins 80.73 +0.30 +0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.248 +0.087 +2.75%
Mars US 3 days 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -0.78 -0.97%
Urals 4 days 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 78.91 -0.41 -0.52%
Louisiana Light 4 days 78.91 -0.41 -0.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 5 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.248 +0.087 +2.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 78.48 -0.49 -0.62%
Murban 14 hours 81.26 +0.69 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 4 days 76.06 -0.62 -0.81%
Basra Light 4 days 78.84 -0.51 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 4 days 79.88 -0.84 -1.04%
Bonny Light 4 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Bonny Light 4 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Girassol 4 days 78.01 -0.70 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -0.78 -0.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 31.90 +1.62 +5.35%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 24.59 +0.37 +1.53%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.59 +0.37 +0.59%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.44 +0.37 +0.52%
Sweet Crude 4 days 42.94 +0.37 +0.87%
Peace Sour 4 days 38.84 +0.37 +0.96%
Peace Sour 4 days 38.84 +0.37 +0.96%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.84 +0.37 +0.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 44.09 +0.37 +0.85%
Central Alberta 4 days 38.34 +0.37 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 78.91 -0.41 -0.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.99 -1.92 -2.34%
West Texas Sour 4 days 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 80.10 -3.62 -4.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 10 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 15 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 3 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 1 hour Sears files Chapter 11
  • 2 hours Natural disasters and US deficit
  • 19 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 4 hours China Is the Climate-Change Battleground
  • 18 hours How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 days COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 1 day How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 2 days $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 12 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 17 hours German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 18 hours Saudi A Threatens to Block UN Climate Report
  • 2 days China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

India Set To Miss Its 2022 Renewable Energy Targets

Alt Text

U.S. Drillers Add 11 Rigs Despite Oil Price Correction

The U.S. and Canadian rig…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia And Russia Make Secret Oil Deal

Saudi Arabia and Russia have…

Alt Text

The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

The latest IEA report suggests…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

South Korea Cuts Iran Oil Imports To Zero

By Irina Slav - Oct 15, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT south korea crude oil terminal

South Korea has stopped importing crude oil from Iran ahead of the U.S. sanctions that will enter into effect on November 5, Reuters reports, citing customs data. The country imported zero Iranian oil in September for the first time in six years.

The news is the expected end of a process: since the start of 2018, South Korean imports of Iranian crude had fallen by 49.1 percent from 2017, as of the end of September, to a total 7.15 million tons. The country’s total September imports also declined on an annual basis, by more than a tenth to 10.83 million tons.

The share of U.S. crude went up fivefold to 668,704 tons in the reported month, while imports of Saudi crude declined by 6.9 percent to 3.41 million tons.

South Korea is the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, and as such an important client for Iran’s oil alongside China and India. Yet South Korea is a close ally of the United States, and it is no surprise the country opted for full compliance with Washington’s insistence on importers to cut their intake of Iranian crude to zero.

Perhaps the country’s government hopes it will be rewarded with a sanction waiver so it can restart purchases of Iranian oil, although it would be at a much lower rate in all likelihood. Since the start of the Iranian year, in late March, South Korea had been buying Iranian crude at a daily rate of almost 300,000 barrels.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that South Korea was planning to stop buying Iranian oil in July, but official Korean sources refuted the claims, made by unnamed sources. In September, Bloomberg reported that South Korea had stopped importing Iranian earlier, in August, citing shipping data. Yet with Iranian tankers cloaking their journeys to crude oil buyers, official tracking data may not be as reliable as it used to be.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?
Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

 China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

 China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

 Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com