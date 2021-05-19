The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins SellBuy 63.53 +0.17 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.72 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.958 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins SellBuy 2.006 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.104 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 64.79 -3.43 -5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.39 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 63.56 -2.13 -3.24%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.104 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 65.94 -2.48 -3.62%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 66.47 -2.24 -3.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 66.71 -1.73 -2.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.83 -3.02 -4.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 64.79 -3.43 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 64.79 -3.43 -5.03%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 65.64 -3.19 -4.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.39 +0.87 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.55 -1.92 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 64.50 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 65.90 -0.77 -1.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 61.50 -0.77 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 59.65 -0.77 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 59.65 -0.77 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 61.70 -0.77 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.75 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 59.60 -0.77 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.75 -2.25 -3.63%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 53.50 -2.25 -4.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.31 -2.13 -3.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.26 -2.13 -3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.26 -2.13 -3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.75 -2.25 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.83 -0.78 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 11 hours .
  • 1 day Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 5 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

Asia Largely Dismisses IEA’s Bombshell Anti-Oil Report

OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Surging By 1 Million Bpd In May

OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Surging By 1 Million Bpd In May

OPEC’s oil exports have jumped…

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

The world doesn’t need any…

The Only Venue Where Oil Majors Will Still Spend Big

The Only Venue Where Oil Majors Will Still Spend Big

The world’s largest oil companies…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

An immediate halt to oil exploration is one of the steps that need to be taken in order for the world to reach Paris Agreement climate change commitments. That’s what the International Energy Agency said in a first-of-its-kind roadmap to net zero.

The roadmap features a lot of fascinating changes that our species would need to make to their way of life by 2050, and most of them are already popular enough with various forecasters: a massive increase in electric car sales is there and an equally massive shift to wind and solar power as sources of electricity.

Yet an immediate stop of new oil exploration has so far not been on the agenda of anyone but environmentalist groups on the radical end of the activism spectrum. With its call for the end of all new oil exploration, however, the IEA may have given OPEC a huge gift.

“Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required,” the authority said in its report.

The prediction is global, but of course, there is no way the IEA or any other single agency could force countries to stop boosting their oil production until demand for it subsides. This is exactly what the Gulf members of OPEC and Russia are doing. They are building their oil production capacity in a bid to monetize their natural resource assets while there is still demand for them. But here’s the twist: roadmaps are not factual information. They are general projections at best, and wishful thinking with figures thrown in at worst.

“The contraction of oil and natural gas production will have far-reaching implications for all the countries and companies that produce these fuels,” the IEA said in its roadmap, adding, notably, “For oil, the OPEC share of a much-reduced global oil supply increases from around 37% in recent years to 52% in 2050, a level higher than at any point in the history of oil markets.”

Indeed, the authority clarifies that this concentration of oil supply will be a lot less significant than the concentration of global oil supply that is in OPEC’s hands today when the whole world is running on oil. According to the roadmap, by 2050, oil demand will be a fraction of what it is today, so nobody would care about whether OPEC controls 30 or 50 percent of the global supply. The problem is that while the more benevolent parts of the roadmap are arguably quite hypothetical, the increase in OPEC’s control of global oil reserves is quite a realistic scenario.

The call for a suspension of new oil exploration would resonate with the new cohort of ESG investors who have been pressuring Big Oil—the world’s largest non-state producers of oil—into effectively moving away from their core business. It’s far-fetched to say that activist investors would be able to pressure Big Oil into suspending all new exploration activities by the end of this year, but it is not unthinkable that it could happen in a few years or a decade. Related: The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

In contrast, OPEC producers are state-owned entities. There are no activist investors who could pressure Rosneft—despite BP’s stake in it—or Adnoc or even Saudi Aramco into stopping their production capacity-building efforts. OPEC countries are not members of the European Union and cannot be forced to comply with EU’s net-zero goals. They’re also not members of the OECD.

Last month, a former leader of the British Conservatives, William Hague, suggested in an article that UK military forces and diplomacy might be deployed across the world to protect the environment: “In the past, the UK has been willing to use all of our firepower, both military and diplomatic, to secure and extract fossil fuels. But in the future, the UK will need to use all of its diplomatic capacity to ensure that these resources are not used and that natural environments are protected.”

Yet this is more of an eccentric idea than the basis for another roadmap, at least at this point in time. It appears that net-zero ambitions are growing exponentially, and it is not unthinkable that we will—in the fullness of time—see a roadmap to protecting the world’s remaining fossil fuel resources. One might even go so far as suggesting that the wars of the future will be wars for keeping oil in the ground rather than wars over extracting.

But on a more realistic note, while it is perfectly plausible that Big Oil could be pressured into shrinking its oil and gas output by governments and shareholders, the state-owned oil companies of OPEC members are free to continue their exploration efforts. It’s worth noting here that these exploration efforts have historically been led by Big Oil because of its technical expertise and financial means. This is not to say, however, the Big Oil club is the only one with technical expertise and financial means. Money tends to buy expertise, and a shrinking oil supply base will boost oil prices significantly while the West advances its net-zero agenda.

The expectation that oil demand in 2050 will be 75 percent lower than it is today and average 25 million bpd would prompt some who are committed to a cleaner-air future to cheer. However, that would require that every other expectation of the IEA as laid out in its roadmap is met, too, and this is a little difficult to believe.

These feature universal energy access by 2030 when there are close to a billion people without such access to date and no major plans to change this for several reasons. The roadmap also sees a global end to sales of internal combustion engine cars by 2035—a move that would practically require governments to force their citizens to switch to EVs, which would raise some questions about rights and freedoms in a democracy.

The list of hypothetical expectations by the IEA is as long as its report. The most realistic among them remains the expectation that OPEC will come to account for even more of the world’s oil supply than it does now. What the cartel can do now is keep its fingers crossed that OECD countries stay on their net-zero path. The rest of the world is big enough to keep OPEC in the petrodollar game for decades to come.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com