Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.58 -1.91 -2.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.86 -1.85 -2.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.971 -0.041 -1.36%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.007 -0.049 -2.39%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 -0.058 -2.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.39 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 65.69 -0.58 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 -0.058 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.42 +1.39 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.71 +1.24 +1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.44 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.83 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.39 +0.87 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.37 -1.54 -2.91%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.55 -1.92 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 64.50 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 65.90 -0.77 -1.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.50 -0.77 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 59.65 -0.77 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.65 -0.77 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.70 -0.77 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 64.75 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 59.60 -0.77 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 59.44 -0.78 -1.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.83 -0.78 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 32 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours .
  • 14 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 20 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 5 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 21 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Biden Promises $20 Billion In Cybersecurity Funding

Hedge Funds Increase Bullish Bets On Oil

Hedge Funds Increase Bullish Bets On Oil

Money managers have accelerated buying…

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Emissions?

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Emissions?

Canada is looking to increase…

Canada Is Battling Another Pipeline Cancelation By The U.S.

Canada Is Battling Another Pipeline Cancelation By The U.S.

The cancelation of the Keystone…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2021, 9:39 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved further down today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 1.3 million barrels for the week to May 14.

This compared with an estimated oil inventory build of a modest 620,000 barrels for the period, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

It also compared with a draw of 400,000 barrels, as estimated by the Energy Information Administration a week earlier.

Analysts had expected an inventory build of 1.68 million barrels for the week to May 14.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 2 million barrels for last week, which compared with a build of 400,000 barrels a week earlier. Gasoline production last week averaged 9.8 million bpd, which compared with 9.6 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the authority estimated an inventory draw of 2.3 million barrels for last week. This compared with a stock decline of 1.7 million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production averaged 4.6 million bpd last week, compared with 4.7 million bpd a week earlier.

Refineries operated at 86.3 percent of capacity last week, processing an average 15.1 million bpd of crude. This compared with 15 million bpd for the previous week.

This week, some refineries on the Gulf Coast have been experiencing weather-related trouble that has affected their processing rates. How severe the effect will be should become known in EIA’s next weekly petroleum status report.

Heavy rains and flooding are already pounding East Texas and Louisiana ahead of what forecasters from the Colorado State University expect will be a hurricane season with ‘above average” activity.

Crude oil prices plunged yesterday on news that the U.S.-Iranian talks on the nuclear deal were progressing, with Russia’s envoy Mikhail Ulyanov telling the BBC that "important news is likely to be released by tomorrow" and "the negotiations have made major progress". Later, Ulyanov clarified his statement, noting that it was too early for a breakthrough.

This did not have a major effect on prices, which, at the time of writing, were at $66.04 per barrel for Brent crude and $62.69 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Heavy Rains Reduce Gulf Coast Refinery Output
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com