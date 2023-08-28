Suriname Oil Boom Back On Track As New Discoveries Excite Investors

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.18 +0.35 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.60 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.03 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 +0.095 +3.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.790 -0.087 -3.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.97 +1.70 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.97 +1.70 +2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.89 +1.18 +1.38%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.73 +0.53 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.790 -0.087 -3.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 85.41 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.21 +1.31 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 636 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.89 +1.18 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 89 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.33 +0.78 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.98 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 80.23 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.58 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.73 +0.78 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.08 +0.78 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.97 +1.70 +2.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.31 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.06 +0.78 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.68 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.11 +0.78 +1.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.31 +0.78 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.31 +0.78 +1.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.53 +0.78 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Global Warming To Exceeds 2 Degrees Celsius Limit By 2050: Exxon

U.S. And China Top The Chart In Global Oil Consumption

U.S. And China Top The Chart In Global Oil Consumption

The United States and China…

Namibia's Oil And Gas Sector Sparks Global Investment Rush

Namibia's Oil And Gas Sector Sparks Global Investment Rush

Namibia is poised to become…

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered analysts say that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Suriname Oil Boom Back On Track As New Discoveries Excite Investors

By Matthew Smith - Aug 28, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Suriname, struggling with political unrest and a debt crisis, pins hopes on its oil sector after TotalEnergies delayed the billion-dollar final investment decision for Block 58.
  • Latest appraisal drilling confirms that Block 58 could contain as much as 6.5 billion barrels of exploitable oil resources, boosting prospects for an oil boom similar to neighboring Guyana.
  • APA Corporation, TotalEnergies' partner in Block 58, reported that more than 800 million barrels of oil resources have been identified and is also pursuing establishing an LNG platform in offshore Suriname.
Join Our Community
Offshore Oil

Suriname’s President Chan Santokhi had pinned his hopes on a massive oil boom to reinvigorate the former Dutch colony’s crisis-prone economy. Those hopes were dashed when French energy supermajor TotalEnergies delayed the billion-dollar final investment decision (FID) for Block 58 offshore Suriname. Concern over drilling results and a high gas-to-oil ratio for the five discoveries made since 2020 were cited as the reasons for the delay. That delay, with the FID originally slated for 2022, has delayed the first oil in Suriname, which in recent years has been roiled by political unrest and a deep economic crisis. This is weighing on the national government in Paramaribo, which is struggling with a debt crisis and extreme double-digit inflation.

The origin of Suriname’s economic crisis can be found in the 10-year regime of former president and convicted murderer Desi Boutrese. Rampant corruption, malfeasance and excess spending left Suriname in a fiscally weakened state that was exacerbated by the 2020 pandemic, which hit the South American country of less than seven hundred thousand particularly hard. Suriname lingered in debt default for more than three years, with Paramaribo forced to obtain a $688 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for implementing mandated economic reforms to rein in spending. Key to those measures was Paramaribo floating the Suriname dollar, removing fuel subsidies, reining in public wage spending and implementing a plan to phase out electricity subsidies.

Those reforms, along with a spiraling cost of living and rampant double-digit inflation, triggered by the central bank devaluing the Suriname Dollar by 30% prior to it being floated, sparked riots where protestors stormed the National Assembly. Those events sparked fears of rising political instability in a country of around 600,000 people, where over 40% live in poverty. It was feared that heightened instability would derail efforts to renegotiate Suriname’s sovereign debt, although Paramaribo was able to strike a deal with creditors during May 2023. A full-blown political crisis will also exacerbate Suriname’s economic plight, which is sharply impacting the former Dutch colony. Inflation remains extremely high, hitting a worrying 65.4% for April 2023 and then declining to 54% during June 2023. This is weighing heavily on Paramaribo’s planned economic recovery while causing the cost of living to spiral out of control.

While there are signs of some hard-fought economic victories emerging, Suriname’s economy is still weighed down by the excesses of the Boutrese years and the fallout from the 2020 pandemic. It is for these reasons President Santokh is hungrily eyeing the vast petroleum wealth believed to be contained beneath Suriname’s territorial waters. Paramaribo hopes to replicate the tremendous oil boom underway in neighboring Guyana, which is benefiting from a massive petroleum-driven economic windfall that saw the former British colony emerge as the world’s fastest-growing economy. Those plans were delivered a harsh blow in 2022 when TotalEnergies delayed the crucial billion-dollar FID required for developing Block 58 offshore Suriname.

The development of Block 58, after a lengthy delay, appears back on track. TotalEnergies 50% partner in the block APA Corporation, consistently reported solid results for the appraisal wells being drilled at the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries.

Source: APA Corporation Second-Quarter 2023 Financial & Operational Supplement.

In the latest development, appraisal drilling at the Krabdagu-3 well confirmed the resource identified by the Krabdagu discovery well extends 14 kilometers to the south. The data gathered from the Krabdagu discovery and appraisal wells is being analyzed to determine the size of the petroleum fairway identified, which APA claims is greater than 25 kilometers. According to a February 2023 statement by APA, more than 800 million barrels of oil resources have been identified at the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries. In APA’s second quarter 2023 results, the company stated an oil hub project for the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries is currently being scoped. APA is also pursuing establishing an LNG platform in offshore Suriname. The gas, which will be a byproduct of drilling in offshore Suriname, will initially be reinjected to enhance oil recovery with a view to exporting LNG in the long-term.

For some time, there has been considerable speculation that the prolific petroleum fairway contained in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana extends through the northern segment of the neighboring Corentyne Block into Block 58. 

Source: Frontera Corporate Presentation March 2023.

The latest drilling results announced by APA coupled with the Kawa-1 and Wei-1 discoveries made by CGX Energy in the northern section of the Corentyne Block indicate this could very well be the case. If that assumption proves correct, it will support earlier estimates that Block 58 could contain as much as 6.5 billion barrels of exploitable oil resources. That will make the block an invaluable asset that is capable of supporting an oil boom in Suriname on the scale of that is being enjoyed by Guyana. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Venezuela Could Boost Oil Output If U.S. Sanctions Are Eased
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com