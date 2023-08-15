APA In Talks About Floating LNG Site Offshore Guyana-Suriname

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.67 -0.84 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.56 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.42 -0.74 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 -0.096 -3.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.926 +0.020 +0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 83.21 -0.68 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.926 +0.020 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.68 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.21 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 623 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.89 -0.56 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 76 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.61 -1.08 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.66 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.91 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.11 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.41 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.61 -1.38 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.75 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

APA In Talks About Floating LNG Site Offshore Guyana-Suriname

European Gas Price Spike Highlights Painful Exposure To Global Markets

European Gas Price Spike Highlights Painful Exposure To Global Markets

Despite high gas inventories, European…

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

The total amount of fossil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

APA In Talks About Floating LNG Site Offshore Guyana-Suriname

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 15, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

APA Corp, which has made several oil discoveries offshore Suriname, is in discussions about the possibility to install an LNG platform offshore Suriname and neighboring Guyana, APA Vice President Gary Clark said at an energy conference this week.

APA seeks to re-inject the natural gas, the byproduct of oil offshore Suriname, under the surface in the medium term, and could look to export it as LNG in the long term, Clark said at the conference in Denver, as carried by Bloomberg.

APA Corp. partners with French supermajor TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the Block 58 exploration project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.

While drilling offshore Suriname holds the potential for some major new discoveries nothing is guaranteed. Last year APA ended drilling at another part of Block 58, which it explores with TotalEnergies because it had failed to find any commercial oil.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Guyana-Suriname Basin could hold up to 32.6 billion barrels of undiscovered oil resources, underscoring the tremendous hydrocarbon potential that the countries share. It is estimated that Suriname’s offshore oil discoveries held recoverable oil resources of nearly 2 billion barrels as of the end of 2021.

APA Corp. and TotalEnergies have so far announced five discoveries in the block, prompting predictions that the South American nation could soon start commercial production of crude and reach a daily output rate of 650,000 barrels by 2030.

Neighboring Guyana, for its part, has become a hotspot for exploration and development in recent years after Exxon and Hess found more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent offshore the South American country. 

Currently, Guyana produces around 360,000 bpd of crude, all from Exxon-operated wells, and could hit 1 million bpd production by 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Deadly Explosions Rock Russian Oilfield

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com