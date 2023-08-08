New Drilling Data Reignites Suriname's Oil Dream

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.69 -1.25 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.13 -1.21 -1.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.20 -1.37 -1.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.750 -0.054 -1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 82.79 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.750 -0.054 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 616 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 69 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 60.69 -0.88 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.09 -0.88 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.34 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 79.49 -0.88 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 77.49 -0.88 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 86.44 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.79 -0.88 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Poland Restores Druzhba Oil Pipeline Flows After Leak

How U.S. Crude Has Helped Stabilize Global Oil Markets

How U.S. Crude Has Helped Stabilize Global Oil Markets

The inclusion of WTI Midland…

An Oil Boom Is Underway In Ghana

An Oil Boom Is Underway In Ghana

Of the many African nations…

The Imminent Peak In Permian Oil: What Does it Mean For Investors?

The Imminent Peak In Permian Oil: What Does it Mean For Investors?

Permian Basin oil production is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Drilling Data Reignites Suriname's Oil Dream

By Matthew Smith - Aug 08, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Recent discoveries in Block 58, such as the Sapakara South and Krabdagu wells, suggest that Suriname has vast oil reserves, potentially igniting an economic resurgence.
  • With promising results, TotalEnergies and APA Corporation are keen on progressing with the project, targeting a final investment decision in 2024.
  • The potential oil boom is crucial for Suriname’s economic recovery as the country battles poverty, political unrest, and an underperforming GDP compared to regional counterparts.
Join Our Community
Offshore Oil

After five commercial oil discoveries in Surname’s offshore Block 58, the government in Paramaribo was optimistic the tiny, impoverished country was on track to enjoy an oil boom on the scale of neighboring Guyana. That was dealt a blow after TotalEnergies, which with a 50% interest, is the operator of Block 58, was dealt a massive blow after the supermajor chose to delay the final investment decision (FID), which was expected during 2022 or 2023. This decision occurred because drilling results did not match seismic data, while many discoveries were found to have high gas-to-oil ratios. TotalEnergies was also concerned by the worsening political and economic crisis in Suriname, where protestors stormed the former Dutch colony’s parliament earlier this year. Recent developments, however, point to Suriname’s oil boom being back on track, with the FID now expected next year.

Recent drilling results from Block 58 have been promising, indicating that initial expectations, including estimations the block contains up to 6.5 billion barrels of oil, were indeed correct. In early February 2023, APA Corporation announced successful flow testing at the Sapakara South discovery. The Sapakara South-2 appraisal well, the second such well to be drilled at the discovery, found 118 feet of net oil pay in the high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir, with data indicating there are more than 200 million barrels of oil in place. That came after successful flow testing with the Sapakara South-1 well. In November 2021, APA disclosed that the appraisal well discovered 98 feet of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir where it was identified that there are 325 million to 375 million barrels of oil in place.

During mid-2022, the Krabdagu exploration well, where oil was discovered in February 2022, was flow tested with 110 feet of net oil pay identified in the Campanian interval, which is estimated to have over 180 million barrels of oil in place. The Krabdagu exploration well is located 11 miles west of the Sapakara South discoveries. In early May 2023, it was announced that flow testing of the Krabdagu-2 well was complete, and data analysis was underway, while the Krabdagu-3 appraisal well was underway.

Block 58 Offshore Suriname Oil Discoveries

Source: APA Corporation.

According to Apache, there are over 800 million barrels of oil in place across the combined Sapakara and Krabdagu wells. The Sapakara oil discovery has an API gravity of 34 degrees, with it thought to possess similar characteristics to the Liza oil grade being pumped from the Stabroek offshore Guyana, which has an API of 32 degrees and 0.52% sulfur. It is also anticipated that the petroleum discovered in Block 58 will, like the Stabroek Block, have a relatively low carbon footprint to extract, which is important n the current economy where there is considerable pressure on oil companies to make their operations carbon neutral.

Industry analysts believed the Sapakara discovery would be developed initially, but TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné revealed in the first quarter 2023 results that the company will develop an oil hub comprised of the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries. Pouyanné went on to say that TotalEnergies has identified a pool of 500 million barrels of oil, and when the last well is complete with 600 million to 650 million barrels identified, then the supermajor will proceed to development. Based on these statements, the FID for Block 58, which was originally expected during 2022 or 2023, will likely be made during 2024, with the first oil slated for 2027. Interestingly, APA in its first quarter 2023 results, claimed that the partners had detected a combined volume of over 800 million barrels of oil in place from the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries. While APA’s resource estimate is far higher than TotalEnergies’, it does support the view that the FID for Block 58 will be next year. 

These developments bode well for Suriname, which is a deeply impoverished South American country caught in a vicious economic crisis that is sparking considerable political conflict and uncertainty. For that reason, Paramaribo is desperate for Block 58 to be developed and proceed to first oil in the hope of benefiting from an economic boom on the scale of that occurring in neighboring Guyana, where gross domestic product grew 62% during 2022. Suriname’s economy is lagging behind most counties in the region where, with the exception of Venezuela, have experienced a strong post-pandemic recovery. IMF data shows Suriname’s GDP grew by a mere 1.3% last year and is forecast to expand by 2.3% in 2023.

An oil boom that bolsters the economy will alleviate the economic hardship being experienced in Suriname, with the government forced to impose tough IMF-mandated austerity measures after defaulting on the country’s sovereign debt. Those reforms, which triggered spiraling double-digit inflation and caused the cost of living to rise sharply, are causing considerable suffering for everyday people, with it estimated that as much as 70% of Surname’s population lives in poverty. While oil has pried open the door for an economic recovery, time is running out for Paramaribo to exploit what is thought to be Suriname’s vast offshore hydrocarbon wealth. The looming threat of peak oil demand makes it essential for Paramaribo to access that petroleum wealth as soon as possible to head off a building economic as well as political crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Research Could Make Shale Oil Production Cheaper
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?
How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com