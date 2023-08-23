Money Manager Sees $120 Oil Surprising Bears

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.15 -0.49 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.39 -0.64 -0.76%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 -1.11 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.513 -0.047 -1.84%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 -0.034 -1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.45 -1.02 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 -0.034 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.05 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.80 -1.06 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.52 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.51 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.81 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.14 -0.58 -0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.79 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.04 -0.48 -0.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.99 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.54 -0.48 -0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.64 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto And BHP Grapple With Market Dynamics In Mining Sector

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

Falling inventories and tighter supply…

Oil Prices Are On A Six-Week Winning Streak

Oil Prices Are On A Six-Week Winning Streak

Oil prices are on the…

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

Analysts predict a continued surge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Money Manager Sees $120 Oil Surprising Bears

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 23, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Cole Smead: China’s underwhelming economic performance is as bad as it gets right now.
  • Smead: The crucial factor for oil is the ongoing supply cuts.
  • Smead: Crude oil prices could be on track to hit $100 and even $120 per barrel.
Join Our Community
Eagle Ford

Crude oil prices could be on track to hit $100 and even $120 per barrel, which calls for aggressive buying moves into the oil market now, Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager at Smead Capital Management, told BBN Bloomberg on Wednesday. 

China’s underwhelming economic performance is as bad as it gets and still, oil prices have not fallen apart, Smead told BBN Bloomberg, arguing about his commodity strategy.     

The weakness in China’s economy is not driving oil prices currently. The crucial factor for oil is the ongoing supply cuts, he added.

The supply side calls for faster price moves higher than the market has been probably expecting, according to Smead. 

“There should be money being thrown around trying to take advantages because if we wait back to a $100 or $120 a barrel, I think people are going to feel ‘Gosh, I really missed that,” he told BBN Bloomberg.

So far this year, concerns about China’s economy have stopped any sustained oil price rallies in their tracks. The chances of a ‘soft landing’ in the United States have increased, analysts and the Fed say, but concerns continue about the need of more Fed hikes to fight inflation.

The Chinese weakness has made the market take a wait-and-see approach to find if China’s policies to revive its real estate sector and consumer confidence are yielding results. Market participants expect additional stimulus and other measures from China to put its economic growth and industrial production on track to meet the authorities’ 2023 targets.

At the same time, the supply cuts from the OPEC+ alliance have started to tighten the market, analysts say. The cuts from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia, coupled with expected continued strength in demand, are set to result in inventory draws for the rest of the year, supporting oil prices, according to analysts and forecasting agencies.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Macro Concerns Kill Off Oil Price Rally
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mike Lewicki on August 23 2023 said:
    He is one of the smartest in the energy sector investment business

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount
Rig Count Decline Accelerates Amid Rising U.S. Crude Oil Production

Rig Count Decline Accelerates Amid Rising U.S. Crude Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com