Standard Chartered: Global Oil Demand Will Pick Up Strongly In May And June

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.75 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 87.98 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.44 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins 1.659 +0.006 +0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.732 -0.003 -0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 173 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.732 -0.003 -0.10%

Graph up Marine 20 hours 88.71 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 88.93 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 83.94 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 877 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 88.64 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 89.90 +0.45 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 330 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 85.51 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 83.76 +1.46 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 79.86 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 76.56 +1.46 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 76.56 +1.46 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 79.61 +1.46 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 86.56 +1.46 +1.72%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 76.96 +1.46 +1.93%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 -0.29 -0.33%

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Standard Chartered: Global Oil Demand Will Pick Up Strongly In May And June

By Alex Kimani - Apr 24, 2024, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The crude inventory build at the middle of the month triggered fears that oil demand could be weakening.
  • StanChart has forecast that global oil demand will pick up strongly in May and June, exceeding 103 mb/d for the first time in May.
  • With the next key ministerial meeting just six weeks away, concerns about demand and the macroeconomic environment are likely to dominate the meeting.
Oil rig

Oil prices have held steady week on week despite a significant inventory build in U.S. crude two weeks ago, which was countered by a draw in U.S. crude stockpiles for the week ending April 19th. Next to this, traders have become less concerned about a potential supply disruption in the Middle East. 

The crude inventory build at the middle of the month triggered fears that oil demand could be weakening; however, Standard Chartered estimates that global inventories will increase by only 74,000 barrels per day in the month of April, a much smaller build compared with 2.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) build in April 2023 and the 1.4 mb/d build in April 2022. StanChart notes that the markets could be more sensitive to this change in trajectory following the strong counter-seasonal inventory draws during the first quarter of 2024. 

Even better for the bulls, StanChart has forecast that global oil demand will pick up strongly in May and June, exceeding 103 mb/d for the first time in May (at 103.15 mb/d), increasing further in June to 103.82 mb/d. 

The commodity experts have predicted global inventory draws of 1.53 mb/d in May and 1.69 mb/d in June, tightening physical spreads significantly. StanChart also says that OPEC is unlikely to increase output in the near-term thanks to the stall in the oil price rally despite having room for at least 1 mb/d of extra OPEC output in Q3 without increasing inventories. 

With the next key ministerial meeting just six weeks away, concerns about demand and the macroeconomic environment are likely to dominate the meeting. StanChart says we are likely to record a 1.6 mb/d Q3 draw in stocks if there is no increase in OPEC output, compounding the price effect of a H1-2024 draw of 1.1 mb/d.

U.S. Sanctions on Iranian Oil

Recently, the Biden administration passed new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector as part of the $95-billion foreign aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. In a move aimed at reducing Iran’s oil trade with China, the broadened sanctions now target Chinese banks that conduct transactions involving Iranian crude and products. The sanctions now include foreign refineries, vessels, and ports that knowingly process, transfer, or ship crude oil in violation of existing sanctions. The new sanctions could prove significant in disrupting market fundamentals considering that  Iran currently produces about 3 million b/d and is expected to increase output by a further 280,000 b/d this year.

StanChart has predicted that whereas the upcoming U.S. presidential election may influence the timing of the next swing down in Iranian exports, Iran’s oil flows are bound to take a hit regardless of who ascends into the Oval Office in 2025. The analysts note that existing U.S. policy instruments were enough to drive Iranian exports down to close to zero in late 2020, before the international context, and the associated implementation policies, changed. StanChart has argued the Biden administration has room to start implementing the sanctions immediately despite the risk of increased fuel prices during an election year. StanChart notes that the record-high on the day of a U.S. presidential election is $3.492/gal in 2012 (when the

incumbent won), equating to about $4.80/gal in 2024 money terms after adjusting for consumer inflation. That’s $1.14/gal higher than current prices, with the U.S. national gasoline price average at $3.66 per gallon. StanChart says that whereas recent U.S. international oil policy has clearly been designed with a view to moderating oil price effects, it does not mean that the U.S. has necessarily chosen a policy of minimum pressure on Iranian and Russian oil exports.

Meanwhile, the natural gas outlook appears to be getting more bullish. A late cold snap has led to a sharp deceleration in European gas inventory builds, with EU inventories standing at 72.01 billion cubic meters (bcm) on 21 April according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. The w/w build was just 0.427 bcm, significantly slower than the 2.005 bcm build for the week to 14 April. StanChart, however, says the cold snap might not last long, meaning Europe is likely to still be faced with a gas glut in the summer. The U.S. gas outlook is, however, more bullish after National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists forecast above-average summer heat across the vast majority of the country, setting the stage for increased cooling demand.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

