Saudi Oil Output Hits Record High In November

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.87 +1.45 +2.88%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.93 +1.89 +3.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.298 -0.057 -1.31%
Mars US 3 days 54.02 -4.21 -7.23%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.27 -2.06 -3.30%
Urals 4 days 59.18 -2.60 -4.21%
Louisiana Light 7 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Louisiana Light 7 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.55 -2.44 -3.87%
Mexican Basket 6 days 57.85 +0.20 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.298 -0.057 -1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 59.85 -1.60 -2.60%
Murban 4 days 61.74 -0.76 -1.22%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.28 -2.20 -3.90%
Basra Light 6 days 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 4 days 58.14 -2.25 -3.73%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.55 -2.44 -3.87%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.55 -2.44 -3.87%
Girassol 4 days 60.41 -1.76 -2.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.27 -2.06 -3.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 22.23 +1.31 +6.26%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 13.42 -4.21 -23.88%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 32.42 -4.21 -11.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 50.52 -4.21 -7.69%
Sweet Crude 4 days 16.67 -4.21 -20.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 11.17 -4.21 -27.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 11.17 -4.21 -27.37%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 33.17 -4.21 -11.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 20.42 -4.21 -17.09%
Central Alberta 4 days 11.42 -4.21 -26.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 47.00 -4.25 -8.29%
Giddings 4 days 40.75 -4.25 -9.44%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.82 +1.18 +1.85%
West Texas Sour 4 days 43.93 -4.21 -8.75%
Eagle Ford 4 days 47.88 -4.21 -8.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 47.88 -4.21 -8.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 46.43 -4.21 -8.31%
Kansas Common 4 days 40.75 -4.25 -9.44%
Buena Vista 4 days 59.67 -3.96 -6.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Oil is Falling ( including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  • 7 minutes How Fracking Turned OPEC Into The Walking Dead
  • 13 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 1 hour Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 4 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 2 hours Populism Rising in Canada?
  • 50 mins Worryingly: GM To Slash Jobs And Production, Cancel Some Car Models
  • 1 min End of Status Quo? EU Sends WTO Reform Proposals To Break U.S. Deadlock
  • 18 hours Percentage of total global primary energy demand provided by wind and solar is 1.1%
  • 4 hours Chinese Researchers Using Gene-Editing for Real
  • 1 day UK As Safe for Travel as Iran
  • 2 days And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 2 days Boston Dynamics: Humanoid Robot "Atlas" Can Freestyle Running and Leap Over Obstacels
  • 2 days US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 2 days Lebanon’s Economy Faces Stark Choice: Reform Or Collapse
  • 2 days Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years

Breaking News:

PDVSA Settles Crystallex Case For $1.4B

Alt Text

Is It Too Late To Avoid An Oil Supply Crisis?

A new Wood Mackenzie report…

Alt Text

Will The ‘Next Permian’ Ever Be Developed?

The Vaca Muerta shale in…

Alt Text

Why Aramco Abandoned The $40 Billion Bond Sale

Saudi Aramco abandoned a $40…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Oil Output Hits Record High In November

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 26, 2018, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Aramco plant

Saudi Arabia’s oil production has been at a record high this month—at between 11.1 million bpd and 11.3 million bpd in some days in November, an industry source familiar with the output told Reuters on Monday, but whether the Saudis pumped an all-time average monthly high will be known once November ends.

While the Kingdom has been pumping in record amounts, U.S. President Donald Trump had been using Twitter this month first to express hope that Saudi Arabia and OPEC won’t cut production to prop up oil prices, then to thank Saudi Arabia for the lower oil prices, and most recently, to thank himself for the falling oil prices in a tweet on Sunday.

The Saudis, together with the leader of the non-OPEC nations part of the production cut deal—Russia, started to increase oil production in June to offset what the market expected to be a drop-off of Iranian oil supply once the U.S. sanctions return.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit their highest in 20 months in September, according to data by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) database, which collects self-reported oil figures from 114 countries. The Kingdom’s production in early November appears to have hit the highest on record, on the back of high customer requests made in early October when the market feared a hefty loss of Iranian supply this month, industry executives tracking Saudi output told Bloomberg last week. Related: Legendary Oil Trader Expects Crude Prices To Rebound

Russia’s oil production set a new post-Soviet record high of 11.41 million bpd in October, up from 11.36 million bpd in September.

As U.S. sanctions on Iran returned in early November, with waivers for eight key Iranian oil customers, the market was gripped by fears of oversupply and slowing global economy and oil demand growth, sending oil prices into a bear market.

Oil prices are now more than 25 percent off their four-year high from early October, with WTI Crude holding just above $50 and Brent Crude barely clinging onto $60 early on Monday.

OPEC is widely expected to announce a new production cut at its meeting next week. Yet, the U.S.-Saudi relations—with President Trump standing by Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid the global backlash over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi—may complicate Saudi Arabia’s decision to lead a decisive and sizeable OPEC production cut, according to Saudi watchers quoted by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can OPEC+ Halt The Oil Price Slide?

Next Post

Brazil Eyes $30 Billion Offshore Oil Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets
Oil Prices Collapse On Supply Surge

Oil Prices Collapse On Supply Surge

 JP Morgan Cuts Its Oil Price Outlook For 2019

JP Morgan Cuts Its Oil Price Outlook For 2019

 Oil Prices Inch Lower On Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower On Crude Inventory Build

 Legendary Oil Trader Expects Crude Prices To Rebound

Legendary Oil Trader Expects Crude Prices To Rebound

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->