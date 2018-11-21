Saudis Boosted Oil Exports, Pumped At Record Level In Early November

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 54.70 +0.07 +0.13%
Brent Crude 16 mins 63.48 +0.95 +1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.490 +0.013 +0.29%
Mars US 14 mins 58.23 +1.20 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.98 -3.00%
Urals 17 hours 62.14 -2.23 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.65 -2.70 -4.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.490 +0.013 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 61.78 -2.79 -4.32%
Murban 17 hours 62.93 -3.05 -4.62%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 56.79 -0.63 -1.10%
Basra Light 17 hours 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 60.95 -0.83 -1.34%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Girassol 17 hours 62.48 -0.37 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.98 -3.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 23.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 11.43 -5.77 -33.55%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 35.43 -3.77 -9.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 53.53 -3.77 -6.58%
Sweet Crude 2 days 18.18 -3.77 -17.18%
Peace Sour 2 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.18 -3.77 -9.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 22.43 -4.02 -15.20%
Central Alberta 2 days 14.43 -3.77 -20.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 17 hours 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.57 +0.44 +0.66%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 48.14 +1.20 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 52.09 +1.20 +2.36%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 52.09 +1.20 +2.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.64 +1.20 +2.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 -3.25 -6.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.63 -3.33 -4.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 8 minutes And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 14 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 53 mins Commission: U.S. Could Lose Wars With Russia, China
  • 4 mins Populism Rising in Canada?
  • 1 hour EU calls for sanctions against Italy
  • 8 hours WTO So Set Up Panels To Rule On U.S. Tariff Disputes
  • 4 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 3 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 4 hours OPEC is collapsing
  • 1 hour French Fuel Protests
  • 4 hours US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 11 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 14 hours I Believe I Can Fly: Proposed U.S. Space Force Budget Could Be Less Than $5 Billion
  • 12 hours MBS Isn't Going Anywhere
  • 12 hours Oil and Gas Well Drilling

Breaking News:

Saudis Boosted Oil Exports, Pumped At Record Level In Early November

Oil Rebounds On Hopes Of OPEC+ Action

Oil Rebounds On Hopes Of OPEC+ Action

Oil prices rebounded on Friday…

Could Trump And Xi Kill Bearish Sentiment In Oil?

Could Trump And Xi Kill Bearish Sentiment In Oil?

The meeting between Xi and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Boosted Oil Exports, Pumped At Record Level In Early November

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2018, 2:00 PM CST oil pipeline

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit their highest in 20 months in September, while the Kingdom’s production in early November appears to have hit the highest on record, on the back of high customer requests made in early October when the market feared a hefty loss of Iranian supply this month.

According to data by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) database, which collects self-reported oil figures from 114 countries, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose by 219,000 bpd from August to a 20-month high of 7.43 million bpd. This was the highest export level since the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut deal began in January 2017.

Saudi oil production stood at 10.5 million bpd in September, and Saudi Arabia also drew 93,000 bpd from its crude inventories to supply the market, run its refineries, and feed power generation plants.

The JODI data has a two-month lag, but more recent reports say that Saudi Arabia has pumped record volumes of oil in early November. Saudi Arabia’s crude production was between 10.8 million bpd and 10.9 million bpd earlier this month, industry executives tracking Saudi output told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Related: Saudi Arabia To Raise Oil Shipments To China

The very high production in early November was the result of extra volume nominations from Saudi Arabia’s clients. Those customers had made the nominations in early October, when oil prices rallied on fears that the U.S. sanctions would choke off a lot of Iranian oil supply in November. Saudi Arabia typically decides four to five weeks before the 1st of every month what its production will be, Bloomberg notes.

It’s not clear yet if the Kingdom will keep those very high production volumes through November and what the average November production will be. The current monthly record is 10.72 million bpd, set in November 2016, just before the start of the production cuts.

The U.S. waivers that came along with the sanctions on Iran totally erased the earlier fears of a supply crunch and flipped the market mood to expectations of oversupply, together with expectations of slowing global economic and oil demand growth.

Saudi Arabia has already said that it would be cutting December oil exports by 500,000 bpd from November and that OPEC may have to consider changing course and reduce production again.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India’s Oil Imports Hit 7-Year High In October

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

 Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

 Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Europe’s Gas Game Just Took A Wild Twist

 Alt text

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

 Alt text

Fact Checking Bernie Sanders On Renewable Energy
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->