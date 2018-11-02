Russia’s Oil Production Sets New 30-Year-High Record In October

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 63.14 -0.55 -0.86%
Brent Crude 41 mins 72.62 -0.27 -0.37%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Mars US 39 mins 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 18 hours 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 18 hours 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.25 -2.99 -4.20%
Basra Light 2 days 72.40 -2.34 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.89 -3.09 -4.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Girassol 2 days 72.20 -2.60 -3.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 45.69 -1.62 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 2 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 18 hours 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -1.50 -2.70%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.70 -1.62 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120
  • 11 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 15 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 8 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 6 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 19 hours Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 8 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 17 mins Chevron Doubles Profit as Record Production Meets Oil Recovery
  • 4 hours U.S. Job Growth Soars: Annual Wage Gain Largest Since 2009
  • 16 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 3 hours Ford, VW Want to Join Forces to Challenge Tesla, Waymo
  • 1 day Swapping Battery or Charging?
  • 1 day (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 1 day Poor Little Lead
  • 1 day Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 1 day US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts

Breaking News:

Exxon’s Q3 Earnings Knock It Out Of the Park

Soaring U.S. Oil Production Forces Prices Down

Soaring U.S. Oil Production Forces Prices Down

Surging U.S. and OPEC supply…

OPEC's Radical Strategy Change After The Midterms

OPEC's Radical Strategy Change After The Midterms

OPEC and partners have been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Production Sets New 30-Year-High Record In October

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Arctic drilling

Russia’s oil production increased to 11.41 million bpd in October from 11.36 million bpd in September, setting a new post-Soviet record high as the largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, raised their output according to data from Russia’s Energy Ministry.

Russia’s oil production in October jumped to 48.262 million tons, the data showed on Friday, or 11.41 million bpd as per Reuters calculations.

Rosneft increased oil production by 0.5 percent month on month in October to 4 million bpd, while Lukoil’s production rose by 0.3 percent from September to 1.68 million bpd in October.

Russia has been raising its production since OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC allies agreed in June to relax compliance rates with the cuts to 100 percent from the previous over-compliance. The respective leaders of the OPEC and non-OPEC nations part of the deal—Saudi Arabia and Russia—have been interpreting the eased compliance as adding a total of 1 million bpd to the market.

Russia has already reversed its entire 300,000-bpd cut that was pledged as part of the initial deal and has been adding production in recent months.

Although Russia is smashing post-Soviet records, it doesn’t plan to raise output to 12 million bpd by the end of 2018, or in the near term, because this wouldn’t fit Moscow’s economic development plans, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said early last week.

Russia’s oil production in October was around 150,000 bpd higher than its October 2016 level—the baseline for the OPEC+ production cut deal, Novak said.

While Russia has been setting post-Soviet records, U.S. crude oil production also broke records, with monthly output exceeding 11 million bpd in August for the first time, the EIA said on Thursday, noting that at 11.3 million bpd, U.S. crude oil production in August was higher than Russia’s 11.2 million bpd output in the same month, making the United States the world’s top crude oil producer.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ford, VW Consider Self-Driving Car JV To Compete With Tesla, Waymo

Next Post

Exxon’s Q3 Earnings Knock It Out Of the Park

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

 Alt text

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com