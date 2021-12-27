Saudi Exports Surge On Higher Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.01 +2.22 +3.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.92 +2.78 +3.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.065 +0.334 +8.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.364 +0.032 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.240 +0.034 +1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.240 +0.034 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 28 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.79 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.79 +1.03 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.19 +1.03 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.99 +1.03 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.64 +1.03 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.29 +1.03 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 24 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 9 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 4 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate

Colombia’s growing cocaine crisis is…

Colombia May Lose Energy Independence As Crude Production Falls

Colombia May Lose Energy Independence As Crude Production Falls

Colombia, Latin America’s third-largest oil…

Climate Change Is Threatening 40% Of All Global Oil And Gas Reserves

Climate Change Is Threatening 40% Of All Global Oil And Gas Reserves

Extreme weather events resulting from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Exports Surge On Higher Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Dec 27, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Saudi exports surged in October on the back of higher oil prices, which hit a 2021 peak during that month.

Saudi Arabia exported goods and commodities worth a total $28 billion in October, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, as cited by Bloomberg. Crude oil accounted for 77.6 percent of total exports in that month, up from 66.1 percent a year earlier. The value of total exports was almost double that for October 2020.

The value of oil exports alone was 123 percent higher in October 2021 from a year ago, the statistics authority also said, while the value of non-oil exports rose by 25.5 percent.

One of the world’s top oil exporters has reaped the full benefits of recovering demand for oil this year, upping both its exports and selling prices, despite lingering worries about the pandemic.

Even as the latest coronavirus variant caused fears of new lockdowns and other restrictions, Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices for oil for Asian buyers and by a hefty $0.60 per barrel.

The decision to hike prices demonstrates confidence that demand for oil will remain robust despite the pandemic. The confidence was also highlighted earlier this month when OPEC+ decided to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production in January despite the U.S. administration’s decision to release up to 50 million barrels of crude in a bid to lower retail fuel prices.

Thanks to higher oil prices, the Kingdom’s Finane Minister said earlier this month it expected to book its first budget surplus in a decade next year. Despite the contribution of oil to this forecast performance of the Saudi economy, the Kingdom will remain on its diversification course, Al-Jadaan also said, and it will also remain disciplined about public spending.

For this year, the ministry of finance expects GDP growth of 2.9 percent, to rise to 7.4 percent in 2022.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate

Next Post

A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News
Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com