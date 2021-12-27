A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.98 +2.19 +2.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.88 +2.74 +3.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.065 +0.334 +8.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 2.359 +0.028 +1.19%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.237 +0.031 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.237 +0.031 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 28 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.79 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.79 +1.03 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.19 +1.03 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.99 +1.03 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.64 +1.03 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.29 +1.03 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 23 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 9 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 4 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future

Two and a half years…

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

The White House has finally…

Southeast Asia’s Oil And Gas Output May Never Recover To Pre-COVID Levels

Southeast Asia’s Oil And Gas Output May Never Recover To Pre-COVID Levels

COVID-19 has accelerated the decline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 27, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • Mounting uncertainty about the energy transition keeps oil and gas companies from spending more
  • Strategic choices in investment in clean energy solutions, responding to the pressure to decarbonize, and portfolio repositioning will be next year’s key themes for all oil and gas companies
  • WoodMackenzie: Companies will allocate more capital to upstream decarbonisation
Join Our Community

The global upstream sector is set for a rebound next year, when overall investment in exploration and production is expected to exceed $400 billion for the first time in three years.  Yet, despite record high cash flows and oil at over $70 a barrel, reinvestment rates will stay at near record low levels in 2022, as companies will maintain discipline in spending and pay more attention to climate and shareholder pressure to decarbonize operations, Wood Mackenzie said in its Global Upstream Outlook 2022 report.   

After a year of recovery in 2021, following the crash and crisis of 2020, the oil and gas industry is generating record or near record cash flows these days. 

Capital Discipline Prevails 

However, cash flows are being allocated to higher shareholder payouts in the form of share buybacks and raised dividends instead of significant increases in drilling activity. It’s nothing new for Big Oil to use high cash flows to repurchase shares and boost dividends. This year has shown that the U.S. shale patch has also pivoted to returns for investors and has abandoned the relentless drilling and investing all the cash flows (and even borrowing to invest) in new wells.  

Shale-focused U.S. producers, as well as international majors and national oil companies (NOCs), continue to be careful with upstream spending, even if oil prices have held above $70 per barrel for most of the past six months. 

According to Wood Mackenzie, capital discipline will still be a major theme in upstream oil and gas in 2022. Total global upstream investment is set to increase by 9 percent to over $400 billion next year. 

This will be the first time that overall upstream spending will have exceeded $400 billion annually for the first time since 2019. 

Despite the expected higher investment next year, the global reinvestment rate – calculated as capital investment divided by pre-dividend post-tax operating cash flow – will stay near record lows, according to WoodMac. 

Among Big Oil, no one is splurging on investment these days, unlike in the years prior to the 2015 price crash, when companies were spending as if oil would stay at $100 a barrel forever.  

Related: Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments
 Sure, capex for 2022 is set to be higher at all five majors – ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies – compared to 2021 and 2020, but it’s nowhere near 2014 levels. Capital discipline is still the keyword in all earnings releases and calls, where higher dividends and share buybacks take precedence when it comes to allocating record cash flows.

The five largest international firms are also raising capital spending on low-carbon energy, including the U.S. supermajors who differ from their European competitors in strategy by not being willing to invest in any solar and wind power generation. Instead, Exxon and Chevron plan to focus on renewable fuels and carbon capture and storage (CCS), both to cut their own carbon footprint and to develop in partnership regional CCS hubs in heavily industrialized areas.

Industry Cash Flows Could Reach $1 Trillion In 2022 

“At a Brent price of around US$70/bbl, oil and gas cash flows will be at near-record levels. At US$80/bbl, it would soar towards US$1 trillion (on a post-tax, post-capex, pre-financing and dividends basis),” Fraser McKay, Vice President, upstream research, at Wood Mackenzie, says. 

Despite record cash flows, the oil and gas sector faces ‘peak uncertainty’ next year amid climate and shareholder pressure, WoodMac says. The industry faces increased pressure to reduce emissions and show investors it could be part of the solution – not the problem – in the global drive toward decarbonization. Related: Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand 

Although cash flows could hit records next year, “for many stakeholders and even some chief executives, the sector’s risks outweigh its upsides. This tension will define 2022,” according to Wood Mackenzie’s McKay. 

Uncertainties Mount

Strategic choices in investment in clean energy solutions, responding to the pressure to decarbonize, and portfolio repositioning will be next year’s key themes for all oil and gas companies—from the supermajors and the NOCs to the U.S. independent oil and gas producers, Tom Ellacott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Research, at Wood Mackenzie, wrote in a recent report with an outlook of what to expect in 2022. 

“Companies will allocate more capital to upstream decarbonisation. Value accretive solutions, which increase product sales, will continue to lead the way, but CCS projects will gain momentum and attract new participants,” Wood Mackenzie’s McKay said in WoodMac’s Global Upstream Outlook 2022. 

The energy research firm expects operators to sanction in 2022 more than 40 projects over 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) each, with low-breakeven, low-carbon deepwater projects dominating greenfield final investment decisions (FIDs). 

The upstream oil and gas industry is set for a rebound next year, but overall investment of $400 billion will still lag the needed around $540 billion to stave off a supply shortage within a few years’ time. In addition, the pressure to decarbonize would also shape the industry’s future investment choices, both in 2022 and in the long run. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Exports Surge On Higher Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News
Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com