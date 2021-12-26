Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.01 -0.78 -1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 76.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.862 +0.131 +3.51%
Graph down Heating Oil 32 mins 2.308 -0.024 -1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.197 -0.009 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.197 -0.009 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 3 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 27 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 56.76 +1.64 +2.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 71.76 +1.64 +2.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 73.16 +1.64 +2.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 68.16 +1.64 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 67.96 +1.64 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.61 +1.64 +2.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 63.26 +1.64 +2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 8 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 1 day "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 3 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Will The Commodity Price Rally Last Into 2022?

Will The Commodity Price Rally Last Into 2022?

Commodities have emerged as one…

2 Commodities To Beat Oil In 2022

2 Commodities To Beat Oil In 2022

The rally in energy prices…

What’s In Store For The Mining Industry In 2022?

What’s In Store For The Mining Industry In 2022?

2021 has been a disruptive…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

By Alex Kimani - Dec 26, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The days when big miners like BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) and Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) could make heavy investments in the oil and gas business and only appease green-tinged investors by making half-hearted divestments are numbered.  With ESG investing rapidly gaining momentum and climate change goals looming, mining companies are being forced to align capital spending with their emissions reduction pledges, with activist and institutional investors sometimes demanding sale of entire fossil fuel portfolios.

Three years ago, Rio Tinto did the seemingly unthinkable by selling its entire portfolio of thermal coals in Queensland, Australia. Rio sold its Coal & Allied business to, ironically, Glencore for nearly $1.7B and its interest in the Kestrel underground coal mine to a consortium comprising private equity manager EMR Capital and PT Adaro Energy Tbk for $2.25 billion. The sale of the mine made Rio the only major global company with zero coal assets.

As the world’s largest mining company, Glencore’s approach to fossil fuel assets has been retaining and gradually “managing down” the assets toward the net-zero horizon in 2050. On the other hand, the world’s second-largest mining company, BHP, has been more ruthless in distancing itself from oil and gas though, ironically again, some activist investors want it to slow the tempo.

Back in August, BHP announced that it will shift its oil and gas assets into a joint venture with Australian outfit Woodside, a clear indication that the “Big Australian” is getting out of the carbon-based fuel industry. This was an all-stock deal because it would have been an uphill task to arrange bank financing for the new venture. 

Related: U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia

BHP has also been offloading its thermal coal assets, and recently sold its share in the Cerrejon coal mine in Columbia to Glencore in June. Meanwhile, the company has written down the value of its Mt Arthur mine in Australia’s Hunter Valley as it continues to hunt for a buyer. Elliott Management have historically pushed for a wholesale petroleum demerger, but Friends of the Earth subsidiary Market Forces, one of the most prolific agitators of corporate Australia, has taken a stance that has surprised many:

We would certainly prefer to see BHP hold on to those [petroleum] assets and manage them down including their capex decision-making in a manner consistent with the Paris goals and achieving net-zero by 2050,” the group has declared.

Mining companies have another powerful reason to ditch oil and focus on their core competency: metals have been slated to become the new oil.

Mining companies have been minting bumper profits this year as metal and commodity prices skyrocket.

Metals Are The New Oil

The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, with immense prospects for technology manufacturers, energy traders and investors. Indeed, new energy research provider BloombergNEF estimates that the global transition will require ~$173 trillion in energy supply and infrastructure investment over the next three decades with renewable energy expected to provide 85% of our energy needs by 2050.

But nowhere is the outlook brighter than the metals industry.

Clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts. According to a recent Eurasia Review analysis,  prices for copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium could reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net zero emissions scenario, with total value of production rising more than four-fold for the period 2021-2040, and even rivaling the total value of crude oil production.

There’s a big negative for the fossil fuel sector--BNEF has forecast that electric and fuel cell vehicles will displace 21 million barrels per day in oil demand by 2050.

Source: Eurasia Review

In the net zero emissions scenario, the metals demand boom could lead to a more than fourfold increase in the value of metals production–totaling $13 trillion accumulated over the next two decades for the four metals alone. 

This could rival the estimated value of oil production in a net-zero emissions scenario over that same period, making the four metals macro-relevant for inflation, trade, and output, and provide significant windfalls to commodity producers.    

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will The Commodity Price Rally Last Into 2022?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com