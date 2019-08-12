Saudi Aramco’s First Ever Disclosure Shows $47 Billion Profit

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.74 +0.24 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.50 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.109 -0.010 -0.47%
Mars US 3 days 56.00 +0.96 +1.74%
Opec Basket 6 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 4 days 56.10 +1.00 +1.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 +1.81 +3.18%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 +1.81 +3.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Mexican Basket 5 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.109 -0.010 -0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 5 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 5 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 49.95 +1.20 +2.46%
Basra Light 4 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 4 days 57.78 +1.00 +1.76%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Girassol 4 days 61.01 +1.29 +2.16%
Opec Basket 6 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.03 +0.39 +1.01%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 42.50 +2.71 +6.81%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 52.00 +1.96 +3.92%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 54.90 +1.96 +3.70%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 51.50 +1.76 +3.54%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.50 +1.66 +3.47%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.50 +1.66 +3.47%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 50.50 +1.76 +3.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 55.50 +1.86 +3.47%
Central Alberta 6 hours 50.75 +1.71 +3.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 +1.81 +3.18%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Giddings 4 days 44.75 +2.25 +5.29%
ANS West Coast 5 days 59.78 +0.74 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.45 +1.96 +4.22%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.75 +2.00 +4.68%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.38 +1.96 +3.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 40 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 10 mins WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 hours Last I Checked
  • 9 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 14 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 11 mins Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 3 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 3 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 2 days NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 2 hours Negotiation
  • 21 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 5 mins LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 9 hours Bitcoin prices manipulated-STUDY

Breaking News:

Iran To Stop Gas Flaring At Southern Fields

Alt Text

EIA Lowers World Oil Demand Forecast Again

The US Energy Information Administration…

Alt Text

A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

The number of barrels in…

Alt Text

Trump Freezes All Caracas Assets In Surprise Move

President Donald Trump signed an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco’s First Ever Disclosure Shows $47 Billion Profit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 12, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Aramco

Saudi Aramco announced for the first time financial results on Monday, reporting a net income of US$46.9 billion for the first half of 2019, down by 12 percent from US$53 billion in H1 2018 on the back of lower oil prices.  

Earlier this year, the world’s largest oil company which pumps all the oil in the world’s largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia, said that it would reveal first-half figures and hold its first-ever earnings call as part of its debut international bond and as the Kingdom continues to work on listing 5 percent in its oil giant company, amid multiple delays and various issues, including a US$2-trillion valuation that the Saudis are hoping for, the estimate of Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves that has been shrouded in secrecy, and the international venue for the IPO.

Saudi Aramco lifted some of the veil today by announcing H1 results for the first time ever, marking “a significant milestone in Saudi Aramco’s history,” as Saudi Aramco president and chief executive officer Amin Nasser said in the results release.

Aramco’s revenues dropped in the first half of 2019 to US$146.8 billion from US$148.8 billion in the first half of last year, while operating costs grew to US$71.1 billion from US$66.5 billion.

Aramco paid dividends worth US$46.39 billion to its shareholder—the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in H1 2019, up from US$32 billion dividends paid in H1 2018. Related: China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

“Despite lower oil prices during the first half of 2019, we continued to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow underpinned by our consistent operational performance, cost management and fiscal discipline,” CEO Nasser said in the statement.

Despite a rise in free cash flow, Aramco was hit by the lower oil prices in the back end of the first half of the year, as were the major international oil companies, many of whom reported underwhelming Q2 profits impacted by low oil and natural gas prices, despite boosting oil and gas production.

Aramco’s results release comes days after reports intensified (again) that Saudi Arabia could accelerate the timing of the much-hyped IPO to early next year.  

By Tsvetana Parasova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The ‘Cowboy State’ Oil Boom Is Falling Behind

Next Post

Will Shale Rise From The Dead?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

 Is This The Key To Commercial Nuclear Fusion?

Is This The Key To Commercial Nuclear Fusion?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com