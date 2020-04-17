Saudi Arabia’s Oil Stock Gambit

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 19.87 +1.58 +8.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 28.08 +0.26 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.762 +0.076 +4.51%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 19.67 -1.10 -5.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 23.05 -0.25 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.762 +0.076 +4.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 14.05 +0.58 +4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 8.500 -1.500 -15.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 54 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 38 mins Why the Interest
  • 9 mins Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 1 hour NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 6 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 9 hours How to unsubscribe oilprice yealy subscription ?
  • 5 hours Another stupid Idea proving Trump doesn't understand oil
  • 8 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 3 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 11 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Offshore Oil Investment Set To Plunge Despite Government Pledges

Alt Text

This Non-OPEC Producer Boosted Its Output Ahead Of Historic Deal

Oman increased its crude oil…

Alt Text

Banks Could Start Seizing Shale Assets

U.S. banks are preparing to…

Alt Text

Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia may…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Stock Gambit

By Irina Slav - Apr 17, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Riyal

It's the basic successful investment rule: buy when everyone is selling and sell when everyone is buying. The rule has been proved right by many a legendary figure in the investment world. Now that they've crashed energy markets the world over, it's the turn of OPEC's sovereign funds to go on a bargain hunt.  But can they all afford it?

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund—the Public Investment Fund—had been buying stocks in European oil majors, including Shell, Eni, Equinor, and Repsol, with the total price paid for all four stakes seen at $1 billion. The fund, interestingly enough, was supposed to be the primary investment vehicle on Saudi Arabia's journey to economic diversification away from oil.

In all fairness, the fund has also bought a stake in cruise operator Carnival and became a partner in the group that bought English soccer club Newcastle for $375 million (300 million pounds). And it seems the buying spree is far from over.

"The Saudis have been buying every day almost for the past few weeks, especially since the share prices of many of these [oil] companies were in correction territory and dividend yields were very high," one unnamed source in the know told Reuters.

Importantly, the source added that "They've been buying on the basis that everything is much cheaper and that they are bullish on the long-term outlook for oil prices."

Saudi Arabia was the country that fired the starting pistol in what everyone came to see as an oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow after the latter refused to join deeper oil production cuts in early March. In the current context of crippled demand, those deeper cuts would have been a drop in the ocean, as Gazprom Neft's CEO put it recently, but at the time, Russia's move sparked Saudi anger, which led to the latter deciding to flood markets with crude. Naturally, oil tanked.

Related: Chinese Bargain Hunters Are Stocking Up On Ultra Cheap Crude Oil
 The bullish long-term outlook of the Saudis may have had something—a lot—to do with the new OPEC+ deal that called for much deeper cuts than ever agreed, at 9.7 million. However, the reaction of the market to the deal must have been at least a little disheartening for those in full possession of their powers of observation.

Oil did jump a little after the deal was made public, but it retreated almost immediately. The slide has continued virtually uninterrupted as more forecasts for oil demand flow in, each more pessimistic than the other. They are accompanied by increasingly gloomy outlooks for the global economy, which translates into more bad news for oil. Saudi Arabia may well be making a risky gamble.

"I don't understand why the PIF is doing what they are doing now when their country is going to need every penny," one Middle Eastern banker told the Financial Times. "It very much reminds me of the QIA in its early years. There's a strategy, but they are not adhering to a strategy. They want high visibility but they also want to make money. They want to diversify the economy, but want to be opportunistic."

The Public Investment Fund has some $320 billion in cash to invest. However, it has already made several large commitments, including refineries in Asia and the Vision 2030 flagship tech project, the Neom smart city, alone worth $500 billion. Work on the Neom project, by the way, has stopped amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Related: Storage Fears Drive Oil Below $18

"There's a high likelihood it fades into nothingness," one Gulf-based economist told Asia Times. Yet the project made headlines this week after Saudi security forces shot a tribal activist who was protesting the construction of the smart city.

The Public Investment Fund is bargain hunting, just like its equivalents across the Gulf. However, they are all smaller countries, and their funds are fatter. Also, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Qatar tend to take a more conservative approach in their investment decisions, the Financial Times notes in a report on the region's investment intentions. 

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, seems to be acting in a way that is excessively opportunistic. The country's oil breakeven prices of over $80 a barrel have become notorious. It also remains a mirage for now, as the COVID-19 crisis continues with multiple signs showing clearly that it will be worse than the 2014-2016 oil crisis. The world's economy is expected to contract by 3 percent: the worst economic performance since the Great Depression, the IMF said this week.

What would all this mean for Saudi Arabia? It would mean persistently cheap oil and lower revenues. This would mean public spending cuts. It would mean some form of austerity. It might mean even worse things unless the Kingdom has a financial cushion against the worst of the shock. And yet it is currently unraveling this cushion in its bargain hunt. Meanwhile, authority after authority is warning that oil demand will remain subdued for a long time as the world's tanks fill to the brim with unsold crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Slashes Asian Oil Exports By 2 Million Bpd
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com