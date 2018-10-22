Russia Discusses Big Projects With Exxon As New Sanctions Loom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.62 +0.26 +0.37%
Brent Crude 2 hours 79.83 +0.05 +0.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.141 +0.003 +0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 74.17 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.15 -0.10 -0.13%
Urals 4 days 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.17 +0.49 +0.67%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.141 +0.003 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 76.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 79.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 75.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 19 hours 78.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 78.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 19 hours 78.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.15 -0.10 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 35 mins 29.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 17.28 +0.57 +3.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 60.28 +0.57 +0.95%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.38 +0.57 +0.83%
Sweet Crude 4 days 38.28 -0.93 -2.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.78 +0.57 +1.57%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.78 +0.57 +1.57%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.78 +0.57 +1.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 44.03 +0.57 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 days 36.28 +0.57 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 4 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 7 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.88 +0.47 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 1 hour Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 1 hour Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 1 hour Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 hour Merkel Aims To Ward Off Diesel Car Ban In Germany
  • 11 mins A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 17 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 1 day Owning stocks long-term low risk?
  • 1 day The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 20 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 11 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 17 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!

Breaking News:

U.S. Warns Russia Against Trying To Help Iran Skirt Oil Sanctions

Alt Text

Large Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday…

Alt Text

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

After a slew of negative…

Alt Text

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

Oil prices continued to slide…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia Discusses Big Projects With Exxon As New Sanctions Loom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 22, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rosneft

While U.S. legislators are discussing new sanctions on Russia that would increase economic pressure on Moscow by possibly expanding sanctions to the banking and energy industries, Russia is said to be in talks with U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil over possible new oil and gas projects currently beyond the scope of the sanctions.

Russia’s discussions with Exxon could potentially lead to increased cooperation between the American company and Russia’s state-held Rosneft, the biggest oil producer in the country, Bloomberg reports, quoting Russian government officials.

Russia has drafted several proposals to put up for discussion with Exxon for projects in natural gas, chemicals. These projects are for now outside the scope of the existing U.S. sanctions on Russia, two unnamed Russian officials told Bloomberg.

If Exxon were to decide to go ahead with any of the possible projects, an agreement may come by the end of this year, one official told Bloomberg.

The Russian offer for new cooperation projects comes as U.S. lawmakers discuss extending sanctions on Russia to energy and oil projects and sovereign debt markets in what Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called a “sanctions bill from hell.”

Earlier this year, U.S. officials said that existing sanctions had limited “important investment in exploratory energy projects needed to help grow Russia’s oil and gas production capacity.”

Total foreign direct investment into Russia has declined more than 5 percent since 2013, while U.S. investment has plunged by 80 percent since then, Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in August in her testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

At the beginning of this year, Exxon said that it had decided to withdraw from most of its joint oil and gas exploration activities with Rosneft, giving in to the pressure of U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia’s energy industry. The decision, Exxon said, was made last year, after Washington imposed additional sanctions on Russia for its alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential elections.

Exxon will be withdrawing from joint ventures struck in 2013 and 2014, the group said in a SEC filing at the end of February, noting that the decision to withdraw resulted in an after-tax loss of US$200 million. Related: Riyadh Has “No Intention” Of Repeating 1973 Oil Embargo

After Exxon withdrew from exploration and research JVs with Rosneft to abide by U.S. sanctions on Russia, the only meaningful project left for the U.S. supermajor is the Sakhalin-1 project—not subject to sanctions—which Exxon’s subsidiary Exxon Neftegas Limited operates in a consortium with Russian, Japanese, and Indian participants.

Last month, the Exxon-led consortium agreed to pay Rosneft US$230 million in an out-of-court settlement of a production dispute over the Sakhalin-1 concession and an adjacent Rosneft field. The Russian major sued in July Exxon and its partners in Sakhalin-1 for US$1.36 billion (89 billion rubles) claiming the consortium had obtained “unjust enrichment and interest gained by using other people’s money.”

According to one of the Russian officials who spoke to Bloomberg, the resolved dispute last month helped to improve the relations between Russia and Exxon, but the settlement isn’t connected to the Russian offer for more projects to Exxon.

Whatever the projects Russia is reportedly offering to Exxon, the U.S. supermajor has to tread carefully in any new venture with Moscow because possible fresh American sanctions could extend to cover more areas of the Russian energy industry.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Libyan Oil Production Could Get Major Boost

Next Post

This Alliance Could Mark A New Era For Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com