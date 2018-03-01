Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.74 -0.90 -1.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.58 -1.15 -1.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.039 +1.46%
Mars US 20 hours 60.69 -1.32 -2.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
Urals 2 days 63.20 -1.25 -1.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 -1.25 -2.20%
Marine 2 days 62.88 -0.85 -1.33%
Murban 2 days 66.33 -0.75 -1.12%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.93 -1.35 -2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 60.07 -1.79 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.39 -1.44 -2.15%
Girassol 2 days 65.78 -1.48 -2.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.76 -0.24 -0.63%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.39 -1.37 -4.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.39 -1.37 -2.15%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.37 -2.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.64 -0.87 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.89 -1.37 -2.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.89 -0.07 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 -1.37 -2.72%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 -1.25 -2.36%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.77 -0.95 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.59 -1.37 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.09 -1.37 -2.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 -1.37 -1.98%
Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Exxon Withdraws From Most Russian Exploration Projects

By Irina Slav - Mar 01, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Russia offshore

Exxon has decided to withdraw from most of its joint oil and gas exploration activities with Russian Rosneft, giving in to the pressure of U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia’s energy industry. The decision, Exxon said, was made last year, after Washington imposed additional sanctions on Russia for its alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential elections. The withdrawal process will begin this year.

The supermajor said it will book an after-tax charge of US$200 million from the move, but as Bloomberg notes, the negative effect will by no means be limited to this charge. The joint projects spanned millions of acres of untapped oil and gas resources that would have been instrumental in ensuring Exxon’s long-term production growth. One joint project on Sakhalin Island, which began earlier than 2013 when the other exploration deals were inked, will remain active.

Oil production from the company’s fields across the world has been falling steadily over the past six years, with annual declines booked in five of them. To stymie or even reverse this decline, the company looked to Russia, but it has also been buying assets in the shale patch and abroad, most notably in Brazil and Guyana.

In Brazil, Exxon last year won the rights to develop 10 oil blocks in the country’s deep waters. The U.S. giant partnered with Petrobras for six of the ten fields that together fetched a US$1.2 billion. For one of the fields, located in the Campos Basin close to the pre-salt zone, Exxon and Petrobras bid US$700 million. The Campos Basin is one of Brazil’s most prolific offshore resource areas. Related: Analysts Expect Oil Prices To Rise This Year

Earlier this week, Exxon said that it had made its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, striking a high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir that would be developed together with the other giant fields recently discovered in the area and would bring Guyana’s oil production to more than 500,000 bpd.

At home, Exxon has focused its attention on the Permian Basin, planning to triple its oil production there by 2025 to 600,000 barrels daily. The target is part of a US$50-billion spending plan for domestic operations.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

