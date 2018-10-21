Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 69.28 +0.57 +0.83%
Brent Crude 2 days 79.78 +0.49 +0.62%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.250 +0.052 +1.63%
Mars US 2 days 74.12 +1.12 +1.53%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.25 -1.25 -1.57%
Urals 3 days 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 4 days 73.68 -0.03 -0.04%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.250 +0.052 +1.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 76.52 -0.93 -1.20%
Murban 3 days 79.18 -0.89 -1.11%
Iran Heavy 3 days 75.13 +1.16 +1.57%
Basra Light 3 days 78.89 +0.98 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 3 days 78.78 +0.73 +0.94%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Bonny Light 3 days 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Girassol 3 days 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.25 -1.25 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 16.71 -3.04 -15.39%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 59.71 -1.04 -1.71%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.81 -1.04 -1.49%
Sweet Crude 4 days 39.21 -1.04 -2.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.21 -1.04 -2.79%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.21 -1.04 -2.79%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.21 -1.04 -1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 43.46 -1.04 -2.34%
Central Alberta 4 days 35.71 -1.04 -2.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 3 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 3 days 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 3 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 3 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.41 -0.10 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 11 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 15 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 7 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 6 mins U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 2 days US top CEO's are spending their own money on the midterm elections
  • 24 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 3 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 56 mins Owning stocks long-term low risk?
  • 1 day The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 7 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 2 days Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 2 days 47 Oil & Gas Projects Expected to Start in SE Asia between 2018 & 2025
  • 2 days A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 2 days OPEC Is Struggling To Deliver On Increased Output Pledge
  • 18 hours The end of "King Coal" in the Wales

Breaking News:

Chinese City Wants To Launch Artificial Moon To Light Up Streets

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Companies Face $240 Billion Debt Mountain

U.S. oil producers are facing…

Alt Text

Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Trump has directed yet another…

Alt Text

IEA: Expensive Energy Is Threatening Economic Growth

Expensive energy is back and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is There Too Much Light Crude On The Market?

By Irina Slav - Oct 21, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Permian

A lighter crude oil grade is being sold from the Permian, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, noting it was selling at a discount to the regional benchmark, WTI Midland. It sounds counterintuitive: lighter grades should be more expensive than heavier ones, right? Apparently, wrong. There may be too much light crude on the market.

The new grade, Bloomberg cited sources as saying, has a gravity of some 45-50 API, which brings it closer to condensates, unlike the WTI Midland gravity, which is between 38 and 42 API. The lighter crude is being blended with other local grades, the sources also said, and shipped at a rate of 100,000 bpd into storage.

The Permian, and the shale patch as a whole, is light crude land. That’s why U.S. refiners import their heavy, which they need to produce fuels and oil products different from gasoline. The problem for light crude producers is that the oil product market is changing, and chances are refiners would have a greater need for heavier blends than light ones.

In a recent article for Forbes, Wood Mackenzie’s VP for Chemicals and Oil Markets, Alan Gelder, warned that U.S. refiners may very soon find themselves struggling with excess production of gasoline that exceeds demand for the fuel. At the same time, to make matters worse, the production slump in Venezuela is reducing the availability of heavy crude needed for middle distillates, not to mention that not all U.S. refiners have upgraded their facilities to produce more low-sulfur bunkering fuel products.

Remember middle distillates? The oil products that everyone is forecasting will drive demand for crude in the coming years, especially after the International Maritime Organization’s new emission rules come into effect in January 2020, spurring demand for low-sulfur diesel fuel. But making diesel requires heavier crude, not lighter.

So, what’s the significance of this new Permian grade, although “new” is probably not accurate: the crude has been produced in the Permian for a while now. The significance lies in the fact that with the Permian’s booming oil production, more grades are getting separated. And since there is only a limited amount of them that can be taken in by local refineries, there will be a greater variety of light crudes for export.

Related: The Dark Horse Of The Oil Price Rally

Export is the key. While local production would probably never be enough to make the United States completely self-sufficient because of that same grade issue, it could certainly drive higher exports. Earlier this year, U.S. crude oil exports hit a record 2.2 million bpd. The figure was hailed as the beginning of a new era that could eventually see the world’s top consumer—and top producer for this year so far— export up to 4 million bpd. All this will be light crude, it seems.

For exports to really take off, producers need two competitive advantages: price and quality. The price will go down as production goes up and when it comes to quality, this new differentiation among Permian grades could be potentially crucial for future supply. As the research director of Morningstar, Sandy Fielden, told Bloomberg, "The U.S. has to be competitive in price, a key driver of crude exports. But it’s more convenient for producers and refiners if the U.S. can compete on quality."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A Recent, Weak IPO That Creates An Opportunity For Investors
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

 Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com