Russia Boosted Oil Production In April

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.92 -1.30 -2.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 50.73 -1.43 -2.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 62.58 -1.43 -2.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 63.98 -1.43 -2.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 60.18 -0.68 -1.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 58.33 -1.43 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 58.33 -1.43 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 59.18 -1.43 -2.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 63.08 -0.93 -1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 58.33 -1.43 -2.39%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.40 -1.55 -2.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.18 +1.19 +1.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 58.96 +1.15 +1.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 -1.50 -2.71%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -1.43 -2.00%

  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 10 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 24 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 24 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Iran Aims To Raise Oil Exports To 2.5 Million Bpd Once U.S. Sanctions Are Lifted

When Will Oil Demand Fully Recover?

When Will Oil Demand Fully Recover?

Oil consumption patterns are still…

Canada Is Battling Another Pipeline Cancelation By The U.S.

Canada Is Battling Another Pipeline Cancelation By The U.S.

The cancelation of the Keystone…

Canada’s Oil Patch Is Preparing For A Production Hike

Canada’s Oil Patch Is Preparing For A Production Hike

Most Canadian oil producers seem…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Russia Boosted Oil Production In April

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Russia produced 10.46 million bpd last month, up by 1.9 percent on March as OPEC+ relaxed its production cuts, Bloomberg reports, citing data from Russia's Energy Ministry.

Russia's production quota had been upped twice before April, by 65,000 bpd in February and March. It was then relaxed by 130,000 bpd for April. From this month to July, Russia will further increase its output by 114,000 bpd, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

OPEC+ in total will increase its oil production by 2 million barrels daily between May and July, signaling its belief in improving demand.

The production cuts were among the factors that drove Russia's oil exports lower in the first four months of the year, the Energy Ministry said, as quoted by TASS. Shipments of oil abroad declined by 17.2 percent over the four-month period and by 16.4 percent in April alone.

Russia's oil production fell from record highs last year for the first time in a decade due to its participation in the OPEC+ pact. Now, according to the Energy Ministry, output may never recover to pre-pandemic levels. It will improve from current levels, the ministry said, reaching 11.1 million bpd by 2029 but then starting to decline, reaching 9.4 million bpd by 2035.

Because of these projections, Russia needs to monetize its oil wealth while it can, or, as the head of the energy committee at the Russian parliament put it earlier this year, "Everything that can be produced should be produced while there is still demand to sell it."

This is the base-case or most likely scenario developed by the Energy Ministry. In its best-case scenario, the ministry sees Russia's oil production hit a peak of 12.8 million bpd by 2030 and only then begin to decline. In either scenario, a steady decline in output is imminent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

