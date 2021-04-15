Will Russia’s Oil Production Ever Return To Record Highs?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.34 +0.19 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 66.84 +0.26 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.665 +0.047 +1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.896 +0.006 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.050 +0.014 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 63.20 +2.97 +4.93%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.050 +0.014 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.55 +1.06 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.36 +1.19 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.19 +1.77 +2.98%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.46 +2.97 +4.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.72 +2.51 +4.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.13 +2.39 +3.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.75 +2.57 +5.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 62.15 +2.97 +5.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 63.55 +2.97 +4.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.75 +2.67 +4.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 58.90 +2.72 +4.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 62.00 +2.47 +4.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.15 +2.62 +4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 63.69 +0.72 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.10 +2.97 +5.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +7.02 +11.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 18 hours Fukushima
  • 1 hour America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 15 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 4 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack

Breaking News:

Climate Activists: Canada’s Support To Oil Sector Hit US$14 Billion In 2020

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

The electric vehicle production boom…

Oxford Institute: Don't Expect A Supercycle In Oil

Oxford Institute: Don't Expect A Supercycle In Oil

The markets are not headed…

Oil Prices Rangebound As Long Term Problems Emerge

Oil Prices Rangebound As Long Term Problems Emerge

Oil prices remain rangebound as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Russia’s Oil Production Ever Return To Record Highs?

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 15, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

According to Russia’s Ministry of Energy, the country is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic oil production levels. 

Prior to the pandemic, Russia was producing 560 million tonnes of oil, a rate of around 11.3 million bpd, hitting record levels in 2019. However, in 2020, production levels decreased for the first time in over a decade as Russia agreed to cut production alongside OPEC+ countries to help stabilize oil prices. Under this agreement, Russia decreased production by nine percent to 10.3 million bpd. 

The Energy Ministry believes that production levels will gradually increase, but not to pre-pandemic levels, reaching an estimated 11.1 barrels a day by 2029 before ultimately dropping to 9.4 million bpd in 2035.

A revised oil strategy will see Russia maximize monetization from crude exports prior to reaching peak production levels between 2027 and 2029, after which experts expect a drop in demand at the global level.

Pavel Zavalny, head of the energy committee at the Duma, explained "Everything that can be produced should be produced while there is still demand to sell it". 

The combination of the ongoing pandemic and hastened decarbonization efforts are expected to lead to a decrease in the demand for fossil fuels across the developed world at an earlier point than previously expected. 

Russia is expected to gradually increase production levels throughout 2020, but it will still adhere to some OPEC+ restrictions into 2022. The country will ultimately focus on maintaining its current international market share. 

Despite the pessimistic outlook for the next decade of Russian oil, the country has succeeded in diversifying its export markets in recent months, presenting greater opportunities before it hits its peak. 

In March, as demand increased, U.S. refineries were receiving substantial shipments of Russian crude. This was largely due to restrictions on other options, including sanctions on Venezuela. Additional cuts from the OPEC states and Saudi Arabia means U.S. import options have been limited.  Related: Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

In 2020, Russia was the third-largest oil exporter to the U.S., accounting for seven percent of U.S. oil and refined product imports. In total, roughly 538,000 bpd of oil came from Russia last year. 

However, a Bloomberg article from last month points out how this dependency on Russian oil is at odds with U.S. energy diplomacy. Lawmakers in Washington have opposed the Nord Stream 2 project, a multibillion-dollar pipeline that aims to carry Siberian gas to Germany, as it could enhance Russia’s leverage over U.S. allies. We are yet to see Biden take a stance on the topic, but the U.S. appears to be relying more heavily on Russia for its energy supply. 

Valero and Exxon were the two biggest U.S. importers of Russian oil in 2020, accounting for 50 percent of the total amount. But Russia’s foothold is not certain as Venezuela could once again become a major provider of U.S. oil should the sanctions be lifted. 

Ultimately, while Russian oil may never reach peak production levels again, it continues to maintain its international status as a major producer and exporter of oil. Diversification of its export markets and the monetization of its refined products show that Russia still has a long way to go before the eventual drop in global oil demand. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Next Post

This Strategic Shift Could Make Big Oil Much More Profitable
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com